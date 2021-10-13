Noah Beck has been present on social media for almost two years, yet the audience he built, still talks about his fame.

Originally born and raised in Arizona, where he spent most of his life, Noah decided to move to Los Angeles in 2020.

Many of his fans dwell on his relationship with the singer and TikToker, Dixie D’Amelio. Although the couple wanted to keep their relationship a secret, fans quickly realized that their favorite TikTokers are in fact dating.

In this article, you will get a chance to learn more about Noah Beck. Sit back and relax, as we’ve made this specifically for you.

Noah Beck’s Age: How Old is He?

The famous TikToker was born on May 4, 2001, in Peoria, Arizona. He is 20 years old.

Other Facts

His zodiac sign is Taurus. Since he was an avid soccer fan as a kid, his parents decided to enroll him in a soccer team. A couple of years down the road, Noah became the team captain in the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program.

After receiving a full sports scholarship, Noah attended the University of Portland. He completed the freshman year, yet he dropped out as he wanted to focus on his career.

Career

Affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Noah decided to make a change and turn to TikTok. Soon after, he became a favorite, gaining fans from all over the world.

As his career was on the rise, Blake Gray invited Noah to join The Sway House. As a member of the group, the celebrity influencer created interesting content for his fans.

Relationships

As of September 2020, Noah Beck has been in a relationship with Dixie D’Amelio. Going strong for over a year, the couple has been pretty successful at keeping their relationship interesting and lively.

The lovely couple has been seen dancing and making various jokes on both of their TikTok accounts. For more of their videos, check Noah’s TikTok account.

Conclusion

Noah Beck is a famous social media influencer who stole the hearts of 30 million fans on TikTok solely.

His talents have been noticed by other TikTokers who want to collaborate with the charming Noah Beck.

Once a scholarship student at university, Noah now promotes fashion brands from all around the world, spends quality time with his girlfriend, and makes funny TikTok videos with his influencer friends.