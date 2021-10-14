The Canadian YouTube star, Daniel Warren-Biers, isn’t famous only in his native country, but also all over the world. His online name is TroyDan with which he managed to get a huge following.

Most of the content that TroyDan shares are about NBA 2K videos, however, his fans can also see Fortnite and Roblox gaming videos and challenge videos.

Due to his huge social media following, TroyDan has almost 1000 million views on his account, which is something that other social media stars could only dream of.

This article will reveal more about his age, childhood years, and relationships. Continue reading to find out more.

How Old Is TroyDan?

The famous YouTuber was born on September 15, 1987. TroyDan age is 34 years now. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Other Facts

TroyDan was born in Toronto, Canada, where he spent his childhood years. Growing up in Toronto, TroyDan focused on playing basketball and playing video games related to basketball. He wanted to know more about the NBA games.

When he was a teenager, TroyDan explored the vast world of social media. He began streaming various videos through Twitch. With the help of the videos, his fan base grew, so TroyDan decided to learn more about other social media platforms.

Career

His official career started after creating his YouTube channel almost 15 years ago. Although his content was mostly focused on NBA 2K, TroyDan began posting challenge videos.

After “conquering” YouTube, TroyDan knew that he had to move to another platform. Three years down the line, he opened his Twitter account. Instagram, as a platform, is the latest, yet his fans quickly followed.

TroyDan opened a second YouTube channel on which he posts reaction videos.

Interesting Facts About TroyDan

Known for being open and opinionated, TroyDan’s provocative language is his signature mark.

His primary source of income comes from creating YouTube videos and various content on other social media platforms.

Apart from being an NBA 2K fan, he also likes Madden NFL.

Although originally born in Toronto, TroyDan now lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Conclusion

TroyDan is a 34-year old YouTuber whose main source of income is from his online presence.

Since his childhood days were spent playing various video games, TroyDan decided to open his first YouTube channel in 2006. Fifteen years later, he has a huge following and creates original content. Check out his YouTube videos here.

