Gwyneth Kate Paltrow, also is known as Gwyneth Paltrow, is an author, businessman, and actor from America. She came to this world on the date of 27th of September, 1972, in the Los Angeles. She is the daughter of a famous director as well as producer Bruce Paltrow and artist Blythe Danner. She has a brother named Jake, who is younger than her and is also a screenwriter and director.

She celebrates “Christian and Jewish” holidays as her mother is a Christian, and her father is Jewish. She was raised in California, Santa Monica. Later she moved to New York for her schooling but finally completed her college in California.

She is an Oscar-winning actress. She also won many awards for her memorable roles in many films.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Height

1.75 m

Other Body features

She weighs 60 kgs. Her waist is 25 inches, and her hips are 35 inches. She has a chest of 34 inches. Her eye color is blue, and her hair color is blonde.

Her weight is appropriate if compared to her height.

Best known for

She is best known for her acting skills. She is even the owner of a famous lifestyle brand known as Goop. Recently she introduced a new kind of candle, which she named ” It smells like my vagina.” The name of the candle was the talk of the town. But the candle was all sold in a short period, and there is a huge waitlist for the candles.

The candle does not smell so feminine like its name suggests. It has a lovely smell and has a huge fan following.