Brad Falchuk

By Shahab
Biography

The American screenplay writer, director, and producer, Brad Falchuk, is famous for his remarkable efforts in producing the comedy-drama TV series Glee with Ryan Murphy. The 49 years old screenwriter has worked on several successful projects. Some of his successful projects include; American Horror Story, Glee, Mutant X, Pose, The Politician, Screen Queens, and Nip/Tuck.

Brad Falchuk Bio

Brad Falchuk

Is Brad Falchuk Married?

Brad Falchuk, at a young age, was diagnosed with dyslexia, but it won’t affect his personal and professional life. He was first married to Suzanne Bukinik but broke up with her in 2013. In 2018, he again tied the knot with Gwyneth Paltrow, whom he met on Glee’s sets.

Brad Falchuk Kids

Brad Falchuk has two kids. His daughter’s name is Isabella Falchuk. On the other hand, his son’s name is Brody Falchuk.

How Successful is Brad?

Brad Falchuk and his co-creator Murphy worked together, and this duo produced some finest pieces of art for the audience. Their first successful show was Nip/Tuck. After the success of this show, both of them worked on a comedy show, Glee. This show received immense appreciation for the viewers. The show was twice nominated for the Best New Series and Best Comedy Series. Moreover, Brad also earned two AFI Awards for his TV Program in the year 2010 and 2011.

Another hit show that this pair produced was an anthology series named as American Horror Story in 2011. This show was yet again a milestone achievement for both of them.

How Rich is Brad Falchuk?

Falchuk has been part of those television shows that gained the sky touched success and earned him fame and recognition, and money. The net worth of Brad Falchuk is predicted to be worth $20 million.

Falchuk’s Love for Young People

The famous writer and producer are an ambassador for children and young. When he was a student at the American Film Institute, he helped young people to share their stories. Back in 1997, he formed a non-profit organization with his friends called Young Storytellers. The prime purpose of this community was to encourage young people to develop creative ideas of storytelling. Today, he works as a member of the advisory board of directors for Young Storytellers.

