To determine the weight of your puppy, you need to keep in mind all the other factors affecting their growth. There are various factors that can at times hinder their growth which should be immediately eliminated. In this article, we are providing the best Puppy Weight Calculator Tool By Monkoodog.

The weight of an adult dog is greatly influenced by the environment, food and nutrition and factors like exercise, neutering, breed etcetera of the puppy. Some of the factors are mentioned below:

Factors Affecting Your Puppy’s Weight

1. Breed

If your puppy is a purebred, it will grow to be the same size as its parents. It becomes more complicated if the breed in question is a mixed breed. To evaluate a mixed breed’s growth, visit your veterinarian, who will assist you in determining it growth rate and weight.

Under normal conditions, all breeds reach full maturity within a year, however the rate of growth varies greatly from breed to breed. Smaller breeds mature entirely during the first year, however bigger breeds might take up to two years to mature completely.

2. Sex

Sex can also have a big influence on puppy weight. Male dogs of the same breed are often bigger and heavier than female dogs of the same breed.

If the father is of a comparable breed to the mother, the male puppy will most likely be bigger than the mother.

A female puppy may grow to be the same size as her mother if her father was not much larger.

3. Nutrition

A puppy’s weight and their growth rate is greatly influenced by their nutrition and the amount of activities that they indulge into.

If you do not look after their health and they gain unnecessary weight, that is going to affect their growth rate immensely.

4. Neutering

Well neutering will not reduce your puppy’s total weight, it will raise the risk of becoming overweight if the diet is not adjusted. Because of the decrease in sex hormones, your puppy’s energy demands will be lessened, allowing you to feed him less frequently.

Before making any big modifications to your dog’s nutritional plans on your own, it is usually best to visit your veterinarian. You should bear in mind that if the puppy is neutered before the age of a year, he or she will require more calories than an adult dog.

Division of Dogs in Categories According to Their Size

1. Toy Breeds

Dogs like chihuahua, Maltese and Toy poodles come under the category of toy breeds wherein their weight lies between 4lbs to 7lbs.

2. Small Breeds

Dachshunds, Bulldogs and Pugs are the breeds that would generally fall under this category whose weight can be found to be between 14lbs to 32lbs.

3. Medium Breeds

Dog breeds like Collies, Goldendoodle, Huskies and Dalmatians can be called medium dog breeds. Their weight range is from 30lbs to 70 lbs.

4. Large Breeds

Breeds like Akitas, Belgian Malinois and Doberman Pinschers fall under the large dog breed category with their weights varying from 40lbs to as high as 130lbs.

5. Giant Breeds

Great Dane, Saint Bernard and Mastiffs are the giant breeds. Their massive body weighs anywhere between 110lbs to 230lbs.

How to Calculate the Puppy Weight

Adult Weight = (Puppy Weight/puppy Age in Weeks) * 52

(Wherein 52 is the number of weeks in a year which is the approximate amount of time needed for the body to fully develop)

On the Monkoodog PetCare App, you get a calculator to easily estimate your Dog Weight from puppy to fully grown-up adult dog. You just have to enter the essential details about your puppy and you will get the desired result within seconds in graphical representation for better understanding.

You simply have to put details like breed, date of their birth and their weight on the particular date you are trying to predict their adult weight. Monkoodog is here to make this simpler for you.

It is always beneficial to know beforehand how much your dog is going to weigh in the future as you could easily determine then whether their growth rate is as predicted by the growth charts or not.

If their predicted weight is according to the predetermined weight then it means that they are living a healthy life, but anything otherwise means that a change is required in their lifestyle whether it be in their food or in the physical realm.