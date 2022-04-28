Surrogacy becomes a more and more popular method to achieve a dream of parenthood nowadays. But popularity comes with arduous mindful games for intended parents when it comes to choosing the right surrogacy agency to pursue the end goal of receiving a child. The question: “How do you find a top surrogacy agency and what should you pay attention to?” keeps bothering numerous couples while they’re embarking on a surrogacy journey.

If you also would like to dig deeper into features that reflect surrogacy agency prestige and high expertise and find out why World Center of Baby fits this description ― you’ve come to the right place for answers.

Why World Center of Baby is Best Surrogacy Agency?

The first aspect that IPs should pay attention to is the legal protection of the entire surrogacy process in the chosen country and fertility clinic respectively. Preparing pre-birth order, terms, and conditions of surrogate agreement, legal attitude toward same-sex couples and single parents, exit process, and birth certificate ― all these things require experienced guidance and skillful navigation from a lawyer’s side. For instance, the WCOB team contains attorneys that will deal with all legal bits for you to ensure the smoothest surrogacy experience.

Talking about the surrogate mother selection process, the peculiarities of it show a lot about the surrogacy agency level. If the clinic has strict requirements for surrogate candidates, who should pass a series of physical, psychological, and background testing ― it’s a symbol of higher safety and success guarantees on the way to joyful parenthood for IPs. Here at World Center of Baby we thoroughly select our surrogates and carefully organize the matching process so both sides of the procedure are happy.

Finally, it’s crucial to pay attention to the versatility of listed surrogacy services in the reproductive agency and the transparency that should be a cornerstone of every renowned surrogacy institution. What concerns World Center of Baby, we offer not standard surrogacy packages for all, but individually created solutions per each of IPs’ background stories. Moreover, our friendly staff is always eager to answer all of your even the trickiest questions to establish trust and certainty between us.

Should you have an urge to begin your surrogacy path, we would be glad to assist you and prove that we are indeed one of the best surrogacy agencies for our intended parents.