In the past two years, American homeowners have invested heavily in improving and repairing their abodes, with spending skyrocketing from $363 billion to $406 billion—an impressive 11.8% jump. In fact, this growth is nearly triple the average annual rate of 4.4%. Looking to the future, it’s clear that this trend shows no signs of slowing down, as it’s predicted that by 2022, the amount will reach $472 billion.

Homes are a considerable investment, and if you plan to make improvements, it’s important to consider the various aspects involved. The roof is an integral part of any house, and selecting the right system is essential to ensure your home remains safe, secure, and energy efficient.

In addition, a well-chosen roof can effectively reduce energy costs, withstand adverse weather conditions, and complement your house’s architectural style.

However, picking the right roofing system can be tricky, given the many available options. In this blog post, we’ll take you through a comprehensive guide to make this decision a breeze. So, let’s delve into the world of roofing systems and find one that suits your house best!

Understanding Your Roofing Needs

Choosing the right roofing system for your home involves much consideration and understanding. Each home has unique roofing needs, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution. Factors like the structure of your house, the regional climate, and your personal preferences play a significant role in determining the best fit.

In Pennsylvania, the roofing material must withstand distinct seasonal weather conditions. For instance, in Pittsburgh, July reigns supreme as the hottest month of the year, bringing with it an average high of 83°F and a low of 66°F. Conversely, the cold grips the city for a span of 3 months, from December 2 to March 3, with the average daily high temperature dropping below 46°F. As expected, January tops the list as the coldest month in Pittsburgh, with temperatures plummeting to an average low of 24°F and a high of 37°F.

Therefore, durability and resistance to weather elements should be a top priority when choosing a roofing system in this area. When trying to understand these complex needs, professional help can be invaluable. A reliable, local expert who knows the ins and outs of roofing in Pittsburgh, such as EAS Roofing, can provide tailored advice for your home. All you need to do is

It's also important to ensure the company has a good reputation and customer reviews and provides warranties.

Roofing Materials Overview

The roofing industry offers a plethora of materials, each with its own set of benefits and drawbacks. And to make an informed decision, it’s essential to have an overview of some of the most common roofing materials:

Asphalt Shingles: These are the most popular choice among homeowners, thanks to their affordability and ease of installation. They also come in various colors and styles, making it easy to match the aesthetic of your home. However, their lifespan is comparatively shorter, usually around 20 years, and they are not the most eco-friendly choice. Metal Roofs: Known for their durability and resistance to extreme weather conditions, they are becoming increasingly popular. They can last up to 70 years with proper maintenance. However, they are more expensive and might not fit every home’s architectural style. Slate Roofs: These roofs are incredibly durable, with a lifespan of up to 100 years. They also add a timeless elegance to your home. However, they are expensive and require solid structural support due to their weight. Wood Shingles: Wood shingles are also quite durable, providing a beautiful rustic look. However, they require more maintenance and aren’t recommended for areas prone to fires or termite infestation.

As reported by Forbes, more homeowners are leaning towards sustainable and energy-efficient roofing systems, which is another factor to consider when choosing your material. Remember, the suitable roofing material for you is one that balances durability, cost, aesthetic appeal, and environmental impact.

Factors to Consider When Choosing a Roofing System

Before diving into your options, let’s discuss some crucial factors you should consider when choosing a roofing system. Understanding these factors can guide your decision and ensure you select an aesthetically pleasing, durable, cost-effective roof.

Durability and Lifespan of Materials

Durability is a top consideration when choosing a roofing system. You need a material that can withstand the elements and last for a long time. Different materials offer various levels of durability. For instance, asphalt shingles might last around 20 years, while metal roofing can last up to 70 years.

Cost Analysis

The cost of roofing materials can vary dramatically. While asphalt shingles are generally the least expensive, they also have a shorter lifespan than other materials. In contrast, slate roofs can be costly initially, but they can last for a century, offering a good return on investment. Make sure to consider both the upfront and long-term maintenance costs.

Aesthetic Appeal

The aesthetic appeal of your roof plays a significant role in defining the overall look of your home. Your roof should complement the architectural style of your home and align with your personal tastes. According to a recent article on Forbes, the color and design of your roof can even influence your home’s resale value.

Sustainability and Environmental Impact

More households are thinking about how their roofing decisions may affect the environment. Different materials have different sustainability levels. Metal roofing, for instance, is often made from recycled materials and is recyclable at the end of its life.

Remember, choosing a roofing system involves more than picking a color or style. It’s about understanding your needs, researching, and making an informed decision that benefits your home in the long run.

Signs You’ve Chosen the Right Roofing System

Identifying that you’ve made the right roofing system choice involves recognizing a few key indicators.

Firstly, the system should fit within your budget – not just the initial installation cost but also maintenance and potential repair expenses. Secondly, it should align with the architectural style of your house.

A mismatch here could lead to aesthetic displeasure and even affect your property’s resale value. Thirdly, the chosen roofing system should comfortably withstand the climatic conditions of your area. Considering Pittsburgh’s climate, for example, if you’ve opted for a roofing system, it should be resilient to both the summer heat and the winter snow.

Final Words

Choosing the right roofing system for your house is a crucial decision that requires careful deliberation and research. From understanding your specific needs and the role of local weather to comparing various roofing materials and their characteristics, each step is significant. Remember, your roof is more than just a protective cover for your house; it’s an investment in your home’s longevity and value.