Over time, homes can lose their charm and begin to show signs of aging. Even the most charming features can become outdated and essential structures can wear out with changing trends. This is why upgrading your house is important to maintain its appeal and enhance its functionality. What’s even better is that home remodeling projects, on average, offer a 70% return on investment, according to a 2021 survey. Upgrading your house can also make your living space more energy-efficient.

In addition to enhancing your house’s aesthetical appeal and functionality, a home improvement project can add substantial value to your property. Investing in home upgrades can increase your home’s resale value and make it more attractive to potential buyers. This can be beneficial if you plan to sell your home. Especially if you live in Louisville, KY, where an average house costs about $241,000, opting for home upgrades can be a wise choice to increase the value of your property.

Let’s see which home upgrades can add significant value to your house.

Upgrade Your Bathroom.

When purchasing houses, buyers often pay close attention to bathrooms. Upgrading your bathroom can be one of the most profitable home improvement projects to add value to your property, especially if you live in Louisville, KY. That’s because Louisville has been witnessing a surge in property prices, 5% to be exact, since last year, and it makes sense to take advantage of such a hike.

So, if you live in Louisville, Kentucky, and wish to add value to your property, consider giving your bathroom a makeover. However, please ensure you don’t opt for the DIY route and hire a top Louisville bathroom remodeling company to perform this challenging task.

The advantage of hiring a top remodeling company is that they are familiar with the local housing style and have the expertise to remodel your bathroom efficiently, making it a valuable investment for homeowners.

Common upgrades you can opt for are:

Upgrade Your Vanity: A sophisticated vanity is a central point in your bathroom and significantly alters its appearance.

Install Lightings: Upgrading your lighting fixtures to the most recent designs can significantly affect your bathroom appearance. You can opt for a warm yellow hue to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom.

Upgrade Fixtures: Upgrade outdated lighting fixtures, faucets, and knobs with the latest design to rejuvenate your bathroom.

Tile Upgrades: Upgrade the tiles to transform the overall look of the space. Choose durable, easy-to-clean, and timeless tiles to add value to your living space.

Although DIY tips may seem intriguing, hiring a professional guarantees quality work, especially for adding value to your house.

Upgrade the Floors

Upgrading your floors is a great idea to increase the value and appeal of your house. Updating the flooring can enhance the overall appearance of your space, making it more attractive to potential buyers. Additionally, new flooring can increase the functionality of your home by making it easier to clean and maintain.

If you have carpets that look too shabby, but you don’t want to replace them, you can consider getting them washed. However, if your pets or carpets have seen better days, you can opt for hardwood flooring.

Flooring is more durable, easy to clean, and a classic option that significantly increases your house’s value. In fact, hardwood flooring can be more cost-effective as compared to carpets. Hardwood flooring costs $3 to $8 per square foot, whereas getting your carpets cleaned can cost around $75 to $125.

There is a variety of options available in hardwood flooring. For example, you can use maple, oak, or exotic wood to fit your home’s style. You can also opt for engineered wood flooring, as it’s more cost-effective and doesn’t suffer any harm when exposed to humidity and high temperature. Likewise, you can opt for laminate flooring or luxury vinyl plank to increase your house’s curb appeal. All these options are durable, easy to install and clean, and timeless, adding to your house’s value.

Renovate your Kitchen

Upgrading your kitchen can significantly increase your home’s value and appeal. A kitchen renovation can make your space more functional and aesthetically pleasing, attracting potential buyers. Additionally, a well-designed kitchen can do cooking and entertaining more enjoyable, which can be a significant selling point for potential buyers.

Here’s how you can upgrade your kitchen:

Change Countertops: Upgrade to granite, marble, or quartz to add a regal touch to your kitchen. If these options are beyond your budget, you can consider opting for laminate countertops that can mimic the look of these materials.

Update Cabinets: Updating the cabinets can change the overall look of your kitchen and can make your house more valuable. Solid wood options, such as walnut, cherry, or oak, are durable options. Make sure to keep up with the latest cabinet designs to attract potential buyers.

Backsplash: A stylish backsplash can act as a focal point in your kitchen. You can choose subway tile, mosaic tile, or stainless steel to add a touch of luxury and sophistication.

Remember to set a budget beforehand to balance the cost of your remodel with the potential return on investment.

Install Smart Home Technology

Installing smart home technology ensures convenience and efficiency, and these features have become valuable features in today’s real estate market. In fact, many homeowners are not incorporating devices, such as thermostats, lighting systems, and security configurations, to enhance functionality and add significant value to their living space.

If you want to increase your home’s value, you can install intelligent thermostats. They can efficiently adapt to your schedule and set the perfect temperature, saving energy and money. Likewise, you can install smart lights to add ambiance to your living space, creating an inviting home environment.

Advanced security solutions, including smart locks and comprehensive monitoring systems, improve home safety and provide peace of mind. Furthermore, the integration of voice-controlled home assistants streamlines daily tasks, making your home a truly responsive space. Installing these sophisticated technologies will increase your house’s value and foster a living environment that seamlessly melds with the rhythm of daily life.

Designate Laundry Space

Having a designated space for laundry in your home can add value to your property. Keeping our clothing clean is necessary, and having a well-designed laundry room can make the daily task more manageable. For example, adding a sink, hanging line, folding table, and storage shelves can make the laundry room more functional and organized, making it an attractive feature for potential buyers. A well-designed laundry room can also increase the overall appeal of your home, making it a worthwhile investment.

Final Thoughts

Upgrading your house is a rewarding journey. These features can add significant value to your house, from upgrading your bathroom, remodeling your kitchen, and installing smart technology to designating separate laundry storage. Home remodeling is a long and time-consuming journey, so make sure you don’t overwhelm yourself with the thought of multiple upgrades and learn to enjoy the process.