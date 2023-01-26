Introduction: So you’ve decided to play a Dragonborn in your next Dungeons and Dragons campaign. Congratulations! Dragonborn are a proud and noble race, and they make excellent paladins, fighters, and sorcerers. One of the first things you’ll need to do when creating your character is choosing a name. Here’s a quick guide to help you select the perfect name for your new Dragonborn character.

Surnames First

All Dragonborn have surnames, but unlike most human cultures, these surnames come before their given names. This is because, in Draconic, the language all Dragonborn share, surnames are descriptive words that refer to the clan or family lineage of the Dragonborn in question. There are dozens of different Draconic words for common professions, colors, animals, and other concepts, so you’ll have no shortage of options to choose from.

You can use our Dragonborn Name Generator to find suitable surnames for your character. Simply enter the desired surname into the “Surname” field and click “Generate Name.” The generator will then provide you with a list of potential names to choose from.

Given Names

Dragonborn’s given names tend to be simple and direct. One-syllable names are the most common, but two-syllable names are not unheard of. Female Dragonborn usually have shorter names than their male counterparts. Additionally, many Dragonborn incorporates nicknames into their full names as a way of honoring friends or mentors who have died in battle.

Here are some examples of popular Dragonborn given names:

Male Names: Arkon, Dromor, Gronkur, Kostolomos, Zarkon

Female Names: Arkana, Arkova, Arktisana, Drotava, Zarkatisana

Nicknames: Arkie, Arkina, Droma, Gronka, Kosta

Conclusion:

With so many options to choose from, choosing a name for your new Dragonborn character can seem daunting at first. However, if you follow these simple guidelines—surname first, one or two syllables—you’ll be well on your way to finding the perfect name for your character in no time. Good luck! And may your adventures be memorable ones.