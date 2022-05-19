It’s wonderful when friends and family come up with creative ways to wish you a happy birthday and celebrate your special day. Birthdays are special occasions that can be commemorated in a variety of ways, such as throwing a surprise party for a friend, writing a personal birthday greeting, or creating an extraordinary video collage.

Aside from that, there are other digital ways to wish your friend a happy birthday. People who live far away from their loved ones might use methods such as making a birthday video to express their wishes and love. There is a variety of free animation software and applications available for this purpose, one of which is mentioned below.

The Best Birthday Video Maker – Doratoon

Doratoon is a fantastic video animation creator that helps you make fantastic birthday content. There are a variety of birthday templates available that you can personalize according to your preferences and interests, as well as add animations to make it look more appealing.

It can be utilized in a variety of ways and formats; for example, you can use a variety of templates to create useful material. It has themes for every professional industry, including business, marketing, and human resources, and can even be used to produce films for special events such as birthdays.

What Makes Doratoon Fascinate Users

Doratoon’s main purpose is to provide us with valuable tools and opportunities so that we can create the most engaging animated videos imaginable. We’ll go over the pro features offered on the Doratoon official website in this part.

Animation Effects

Let’s say you want to compose a unique birthday video. Adding animations to it would be a fantastic idea. Doratoon offers a wide range of animation effects to make your material more interesting and vibrant. Birthday animations such as balloons, party poppers, and props can be added to your videos.

Doratoon streamlines and simplifies the process of generating complicated animations and motion graphics. You have the choice of using one of the many animation effects available in your video. By clicking “Customize,” you can alter the transition of the birthday video and other characteristics of the effect and then “Play” to see how it looks.

AI Intelligent Drawing

Doratoon has unique features that are not usually found in most of its competitors. One of them is AI Intelligent Drawing, which works exceptionally when it comes to creating animation videos. For example, the tool assesses that you’re about to draw a birthday cake using artificial intelligence (AI) and then suggests various cake icons based on that prediction. Your hand-drawn sketch is automatically converted into one of those pre-created photographs when you click one of them.

AI Intelligent Dubbing

Suppose you add animations in the birthday video, and now you want to add some voices and emotions to those animations so that they look original. AI Intelligent Dubbing is a feature that makes it possible and efficient to create animated videos that are more attractive and to the point.

Artificial intelligence is used in its dubbing technologies, making it easier to recognize text and language. A dubbed cartoon video is a terrific approach to increase the video’s relatability and viewpoint.

Animated Characters

Adding animated characters to videos makes them much more engaging and entertaining. You can add a variety of animated characters related to your birthday or any birthday theme to your videos. There are already a large number of animated figures accessible for use in practically all industries.

Doratoon provides fantastic characters with lifelike expressions that may be easily discovered for any type. A large number of characters makes it possible to save a lot of time and effort.

How to Make a Perfect Birthday Video by Using Doratoon

This section explains how to use Doratoon to create a fantastic birthday video. To make it more appealing, you can add animations, voiceovers, premium music, and text. Here are a few simple steps to create a birthday video with Doratoon:

Step 1: Creating a Doratoon Account and Signing In

If you want to create a birthday video using Doratoon, first, you will have to create a Doratoon account. For that, go to Doratoon’s official website, click ‘Sign Up’ and make an account, or if you already have an account, log in to that.

Step 2: Starting a New Project

When you register onto Doratoon, you’ll notice that there’s a huge selection of templates to choose from. You’ll need birthday-appropriate templates if you’re going to make a birthday video. On the left side of the window, there are various categories of templates; select ‘Wedding and Birthday’ from the Lifestyle category.

Step 3: Choose a Template and Create a Birthday Video

Pick a birthday template that you like. You can alter and replace the text to your liking, and you can also adjust the motion to your liking. You can move the animation around and put it where you like. You may also preview the template to see how it appears, alter the background as many times as you’d like, and add beautiful birthday colors and transitions.

Step 4: Finalize the Video and Save It

All you have to do now is export the video by clicking the ‘Export’ button in the upper right corner when you’re finished. Then simply set it to high resolution and click ‘OK’ to make it look as beautiful as possible. You just have to wait for it to be processed and saved in your videos, then download it.

Conclusion

This article explains how you can use an animation maker to create a birthday video. There are a few easy steps that you can follow to create amazing birthday content. Videos are an effective way to display content and happiness, which with the help of appropriate tools can be executed with perfection. Make the best animation for your birthday videos with ease.