Today, cloud computing has become one of the most widely used IT technologies around the world. Their scale can be difficult to represent because all advanced technology companies such as Google, Meta (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter…), Microsoft, Amazon and many others use cloud technologies. And this means that every day each of us is an active user of cloud technologies.

What is cloud computing and why has it become so widely used in business in a fairly short period of time?

Cloud technologies are the provision of access to programs, platforms and server capacities via the Internet. Those. using this technology, the client does not have to store large amounts of information on his device – a computer or smartphone. Instead of taking up the memory of your device, you only need to have an Internet connection to access this information.

A similar situation applies to programs stored on a server. The program is launched and information is processed on the server, removing the entire load from the client device. The same principle applies to computer and console games, when the entire computing load is taken over by the server, while the user receives high image quality and smooth gameplay.

To sum up, the user does not have to overpay for a large amount of memory or a large amount of processing power on their device. It will be enough for him to transfer this load to the server and get the desired result at low cost.

Cloud security

As the structure of cloud technology becomes more complex, the risks of errors and vulnerabilities in data storage increase proportionally. In this case, the role of security becomes decisive in the level of quality of the cloud service.

What are the risks?

Data in cloud computing plays a priority role. The purpose of the cloud service, in addition to the correct operation of the cloud, is to ensure the security of data from leaks, hacks and the risk of loss.

Data leak

In case of risks of data loss, the data gateway plays a key role in this. The main task of the cloud server is to provide reliable gateway encryption and an SSL site certificate. In this case, data packets are securely encrypted and prevent possible interception of data with subsequent decryption.

Cloud services from Microsoft are among the well-established in the field of security. The Microsoft Azure cloud platform is widely used, among other things, because of the good level of security in it. In order to properly configure this cloud system, use the Microsoft Azure consultation at the link: https://microsoft.dataart.com/ .

Cloud database hack

The second major area of ​​work on security is the security of cloud databases and storage on the server of information. In the case of hacking risks, work is primarily carried out in the area of ​​the correct distribution of roles in databases, where each user has a strict restriction of access to information and data processing. At the same time, injection protection is carried out and various options for entering data into the database are tested.

Load testing is also prioritized, where the server is subjected to a heavy computational load. If the server cannot withstand the specified load, the specialist is forced to find a weak point that caused the server to crash.

Cloud software bug

Cloud software errors include logical errors that occur due to errors in the cloud program code or server debugging.

The second factor in server software errors can be such external factors as errors in the physical hardware of the server:

insufficient ventilation of the room with stops, as a result of which overheating of the iron occurs from the computing load;

an error in setting data transfer limits, as a result of which the server is overloaded with data processing and starts to work slowly and give errors;

errors in the initial setup of the server, installation of incompatible software, or reassessment of the capabilities of the server hardware.

Typically, the last error occurs after a certain time of server operation, when, over time, errors among users become more frequent and the server regularly slows down or even crashes. If such mistakes are made at the initial stage, the cloud service will receive dissatisfied users, low trust and an unsatisfactory service rating. To avoid this, we recommend contacting a cloud security testing company that will eliminate current and prevent potential errors in the operation of your cloud. To do this, follow the link: https://www.dataart.com/en/services/security/cloud-security-testing-services .