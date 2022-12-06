Creating a winter wardrobe is all about expressing your style (and keeping yourself protected from the elements!). This winter, fashion a wardrobe that feels authentic to you by following these key tips.

Get The Winter Wardrobe Essentials

Enhancing fashion doesn’t mean sacrificing function. As you plan your winter wardrobe, focus first on getting the essentials you need to stay warm. No matter how amazing an outfit looks, if you’re freezing, you’ll have a more challenging time enjoying it.

Stock up on the essentials like sweaters, wool socks, fur-lined clogs, hats and gloves, sturdy outerwear, and waterproof snow boots.

You can even throw some fun items in there, like women’s Christmas pajamas or men’s New Year’s onesies. Have fun embracing this time for warm and cozy clothing to make your winter wardrobe the best it can be.

Focus On Color And Mood

The colors you choose in your wardrobe can significantly affect your overall view of your style. Different colors can boost your mood, energize you, induce focus, make you feel relaxed, and act as the perfect fashion statement.

Your outlook can even be influenced by the colors of the clothes you wear. Sight is one of our senses, so it makes sense that color profoundly affects how we feel. This winter, think about what colors help you feel visually nourished.

Ask yourself what emotions you want to feel surrounded by with the clothing you wear. It may sound a little strange, but if you think about it if the colors of the clothes you wear can induce how you feel, why wouldn’t you take the time to ensure that you’re choosing clothes that make you feel your best? The same can be said about smell and aromatherapy. We know that our senses can be manipulated in positive ways to boost how we feel.

Look For Inspiration

Go online and check out clothing inspiration from celebrities, fashion icons, and others that you admire. There might even be a YouTube influencer whose style you idolize. Whatever makes you light up, focus on those styles, and see how you can incorporate them into your wardrobe this winter. The goal is to use inspiration to cultivate your fashion sense. You don’t want to copy anyone; you want to be authentic. It’s okay to get ideas from others. This is how we all grow and find ourselves—fashion sense included!

Shop Sustainably When You Can

You can never have too many warm pieces of clothing. Make this winter special by stocking up on your warmest winter wear by shopping sustainably at thrift stores and consignment shops. You can even pass over last year’s attire to get cash for this year’s winter wardrobe items.

Sustainable winter clothes help the environment and keep you warm and stylish. You can continue your love for fashion by shopping sustainably. Shopping at thrift stores can lead to fantastic, unique finds you can’t spot anywhere else!

The Bottom Line

Create a wardrobe you can count on by incorporating the colors, style factors, and winter essentials needed to make a dependable wardrobe. Refrain from settling for trends that feel ingenuine to you. Focus on the clothes that exude who you are and mainly focus on your personality while prioritizing warmth and comfort this winter season. Shop sustainably when you can, and enjoy creating newness from older pieces of clothing. Now, get styling!