There has been a marked increase in the number of people who have turned fitness into an enjoyable pastime or hobby. The benefits are well-known and widely written about, and recently some of the well-known so-called established fitness facts have been debunked. Strength training has become the most popular topic of late. This article will show how you too can introduce strength training into your fitness regime.

Why strength training?

Strength training is regarded as those fitness activities and routines that involve weightlifting or resistance training. The aim is to build lean muscle, get stronger, improve heart health, better your balance, strengthen bones and lose weight. Yes, certain forms of strength training will do all this and more. Cardio is still required for overall fitness, but the inclusion of some weight, resistance, and strength training will allow you to build real fitness and strength while also promoting longevity. It will also allow you to maintain a healthy weight and improve elderly bone density and muscle health.

How to add it to your workouts

No matter how old you are or how new to fitness training you are, there are some great ways to include strength training.

A plan

Develop a fitness goal and then plan towards this; be realistic and take baseline measurements and photographs before you start. Identify which type of strength training exercises you’re interested in and why. There’s a fair amount of reading and research to do, but the aim is to have some idea of where you’re starting and where you want to go.

A home gym

Once you know which type of exercises you intend to do, you will need to sort the equipment. A home gym is a great way to start, ensuring that you are able to improve both confidence and body image before you have to deal with masses of other people at a public gym. Avoid free weight systems and instead look for smaller resistance-based or cable machines that can be easily installed and used to build all-over body strength and for cardio as well, depending on the level of resistance used. These machines are also less likely to cause any beginner injuries that are more common with free weights. Ensure that you have measured your available space in the garage or spare room and have the requisite permissions from others at home.

Commitment to self

Having an end goal and a plan will allow you to commit to a period of hard work to achieve the end goal. Make it fun and enjoyable, and remember that by adding strength training to any fitness regime, you will increase your benefits. Thus it’s worth committing.

Use free online advisory resources

Whether you have an established fitness regime or are a total novice, you should use the myriad of free and well-reviewed online sites and short clips on social media to show the correct training techniques. Adding strength training can be a new aspect for many, and, as such, using any new equipment or doing any new exercises should be well-researched and investigated to ensure good form and safety.

Strength training and intense Hiit sessions are proving to be the best way to improve your current fitness regime and a great start to any attempt to get fit in general. The above tips will allow you to get started in the right way.