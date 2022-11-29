When it comes to style, there are different ways to improve the way that you dress and show up to events. If you’ve been feeling a bit bored with your overall look, you can try different things that can help you to improve your style. Take a look:

Basics can actually help

We tend to think more is more but sometimes less is more. While there are occasions for big patterns and bold colors, a clean, stylish look can be as simple as wearing basic shirts and tops with a great pair of pants or skirts to complete a put-together look.

The key to wearing basics is to wear quality. Quality materials from top brands and made-to-last are always a great idea when it comes to shopping for the basics. That way, they’ll look good and feel good for any casual occasion.

Wear colors that flatter you

When it comes to improving your overall style, something that can help a lot is to wear colors that look good on you. This can be your blouse for the office or the accessories you put on with your date night dress.

A great way to accentuate your beauty is to use jewelry or accessories around your face that is a color that brightens you and brings out your best features. There is a secret to using colors to flatter your good looks. If, as a rule, you tend to dress in basics like black, white, or grey, a little pop of color in the form of jewelry or head accessory can be the perfect way to add a touch of style to your look.

Comfort can make you look good

There’s one thing about comfort, it can make you look good. As long as your clothes fit well and are clean and whole, then you can be sure that even comfortable outfits are stylish. When you can go about your day feeling 100% comfortable, then it’s so much easier to show up confidently.

Plus, some of the most stylish outfits in 2022 highlight comfort, such as knitwear or large jackets, so you’re in luck if you love to dress comfortably, as this trend looks like it’s here to stay.

Find shoes that are versatile and stylish

You’ve seen the shows where the most stylish women have closets full of shoes and while this may be true for some fashionistas, you don’t have to own a ton of shoes to be stylish. In fact, it’s more about quality than quantity.

Work with your image consultant on finding a few great pairs of shoes that are both trendy and versatile so that you can always wear great shoes with any outfit, without having to have extra space in your home to “house” them.

Find a makeup look that works for you

If you’re someone who wears makeup, you may be exploring different looks for your look. However, be careful about trying to follow the latest makeup trends. For example, glittery blue may look great on some people but on you, you look pale and washed out instead of how you’d look with purple or browns. Consider your skin, style, and the colors and trends that look best on you when ordering your makeup subscription.

In Conclusion

From wearing comfortable clothes to taking care of the shoes that you buy, improving your style can be as simple as paying more attention to “how you wear” what you wear. For example, if you love to wear a specific style, you’ll probably pull it off in all confidence, which can simply make you look stylish as a plus.