In 2022 people often run into some difficulties with promoting their Instagram profiles. Earlier in time, you could just do the mutual following and hope for the best, but today this method is not working and Insta users often find themselves disoriented and lost in what they should start with and what needs to be done, and what is not. In this text, we will review 3 free methods of Instagram promotion and 1 paid, one and will tell what you should and can do to make your profile thrive on this platform this year.

Free methods

Use tags and geotags. Both of these will highly increase the visibility of your posts and stories in the eyes of a global audience – people are often searching stuff through Instagram, and if you’d use the right tags and right locations (it’s not obligatory to use your own current location) your content can become somebody’s good find. Try to include high-, medium- and low-frequency tags into your post’s descriptions so that they would be visible when people search for information that is present in them. Also, you can use popular locations in your and neighboring cities, so that people would see your content while they are looking through events in these locations. Apply for mutual free PR from bloggers who have an audience comparable in size to yours. This one fits for people who already have been able to find their audience on Insta, and if you already have 100 or more subscribers, this one’s for you. Write with an offer to mutually PR each other to a blogger in your or neighboring niche and talk through the conditions that would satisfy both of you. Usually, PR costs money, but if you would find a person who is also highly interested in all kinds of PR, you will be able to extract some benefits from such cooperation. You can even create several joint or shared posts to show your followers that you highly recommend them to subscribe to both of you. 3. Hold a contest or a giveaway. People love presents and they will be very glad to take part in what you can organize for them. A prize shouldn’t be too big and expensive, something small but pleasant will do – and if you have your own products and services, the prize should be them (only them, no exceptions to this one. You should use this opportunity to make people fall in love with your goods). Don’t create contests that would have too difficult conditions, especially, don’t ask people to repost and open their personal profiles. It will scare them away, and the audience of your contest will be way smaller than it could potentially be.

One paid method that will change your account’s life

Have you ever heard of a chance to buy Instagram followers? You probably have, but the reason why you haven’t yet bought them is people who have had negative experiences with this service. This is understandable: many people still don’t know how to distinguish scammers who leave their clients with nothing from decent companies who sell quality services that bring social media pages to new levels of popularity.

You should be interested only in an opportunity to buy real Instagram followers, all the other options are unnecessary and can bring problems to your page. You need to increase the number of active subscribers, and this is why taking on bots will lead you nowhere. Instagram clearly sees if a page was overflown with fake subscriptions and starts to perceive such pages as fake as well. It means that it doesn’t show this page’s content to real people from that moment on as recommended, and this is a situation that is very hard to get out of. So you better attentively check the quality of services obtained and never try to save too much on social media promotion.

Summing up

Combining free and paid methods is the best strategy that you can pick up for your Instagram profile promotion in 2022. Whilst the mutual following is not working anymore, there still are methods that will do you lots of good if you try to incorporate them into your development plan. Plus, there is always a possibility to take on paid followers, thumbs up, comments and views, so that the audience that will come to you will see that your content is already liked and supported – therefore, it is valuable and appealing.