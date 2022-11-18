Injuries are common among seniors due to physical or mental limitations. The good thing is there are ways to prevent these injuries. Whether these seniors live alone or with family, here are some ways to avoid such problems.

Be physically active

The body needs regular training, which will allow the muscles to stay physically strong. It will also boost mental acuity. It doesn’t have to be something too rigorous, as simple exercises at home will suffice. Consulting with the doctor also helps determine which physical activities are useful.

Move to the lower floor

The senior’s bedroom should stay on the ground floor to avoid movements up and down the stairs. It prevents serious injuries. All the necessities must also stay downstairs. If the house has stairs, make sure it’s fall-proof. Recovering from a fall can be challenging among seniors. Others might not even recover and live a normal life after a fall.

Improve the bathroom

Injuries are common in bathrooms. It’s due to the nature of the floor. Improving the bathroom requires investment in an elderly walk in bathtub or disabled walk in baths that eliminate the slippery floor. A shower bar also helps move inside the bathroom easily. Plus, these changes boost the bathroom’s appearance.

Get enough sleep

Retirees don’t have to go back to work the next day, and there are no responsibilities to worry about. So, sleep shouldn’t be an issue. The problem is it’s easy not to sleep on time since there’s no commitment to consider. Some old people might sleep late and get up early. Getting enough sleep is key to having a sharp mind and avoiding possible injuries. It’s even more important among seniors who drive themselves to different locations.

Limit alcohol intake

The body is no longer capable of consuming alcohol due to ageing. The liver will have difficulty cleansing due to severe alcohol intake during the younger years. Therefore, older people must reduce or stop their alcohol intake. It’s not good for the body. It can also lead to illnesses and complications. Moreover, injuries are more common among drunk people due to impaired vision and hearing.

Consult with the doctor regularly

Some people might go against visiting the doctor because they don’t feel unwell. They’re confident about their health and don’t see the need to have a check-up. The truth is ageing people need to meet with a physician for consultation. It should be at least once every few months. After all, the lack of symptoms doesn’t necessarily indicate good health. There might be some hidden conditions that could worsen if not checked immediately.

If you’re a senior who lives alone, you might ask for help from your family to prevent injuries at home. If you live with an ageing person, you must follow these tips. You may also consult with experts on how to prevent injuries. Again, anything can happen to people with deteriorating physical and mental health. Hence, every possible way to prevent these problems must be done.