If you’re planning a trip to Dubai soon, you might want to skip this article. It’ll be so much better for your mental health once you leave instead of dwelling on all the goodness that is out there waiting for you. But if you have some time to spare and are willing to embrace the joy of reading about all things great in Palm Jumeirah, then read on! If the name sounds familiar, it’s because you may have already seen it in our list of 11 Amazing Things To Do In The Parks Of Dubai earlier.

However, just in case, let me take you back over what we said then: Palm Jumeirah is an oasis of natural beauty with more than 300 acres of green space and amazing views. This was officially launched in November 2017 with the announcement that the city will be home to The World, one of the world’s largest urban gardens.

The World – It’s a massive Garden!

If you’re looking to spend a day exploring the world’s largest urban garden, you’ve come to the right article. We’ll take you through some of the most impressive features of The World in Dubai. The World is the world’s largest man-made garden, covering a whopping 300 acres. While this might not sound like a lot, it’s one of the largest urban gardens in the world. The World is set in a stunning, contemporary building, making it a great place to come and relax.

The building is a fusion of nature and man-made elements, and each level represents one of the elements. You’ll find a river, desert, and beach on the first level. The second level is all about the sky, with a sky garden, a glass sky roof, and a bridge connecting the two sides of the building. The third level hosts a kitchen, a restaurant, and a co-working area, making The World the perfect place for entrepreneurs to work from.

Eat & Drink

A couple of restaurants and bars on The Palm serve great dishes and cocktails. One of them is the Sushi by Sato Restaurant. Sato is a world-renowned master of Japanese sushi and other Japanese delicacies. Sato is known for serving high-quality seafood and authentic Japanese dishes. If you’re looking for a place to relax and unwind, then look no further than The Roof.

The Roof has a stunning view of the mangroves, the sea, and the skyline of Dubai. It’s the perfect place for both couples and groups to unwind. If you’re looking for a more casual place to grab a bite to eat, head over to the Fish Market. It’s a great place to grab a drink, relax, and enjoy the view. The market is also home to a couple of restaurants and bars. So, if you’re looking for a place to relax and unwind, then this is the place for you.

Visit An Iconic Tower

If you’re someone who loves towers, then you’ll be over the moon to learn that The World has become home to the world’s largest and most iconic tower, the Burj Khalifa. If you’re planning a trip to Dubai and haven’t visited this yet, then you’re missing out. The Burj Khalifa is one of the tallest towers in the world, standing at a height of 828 meters.

The Burj Khalifa is a stunning building and is only surpassed by the Sydney Opera House, the Empire State Building, the CN Tower, and the Eiffel Tower in terms of height. The Burj Khalifa is a stunning building and although it’s Dubai’s second tallest building, it still manages to stand out in a city filled with architectural wonders. The Burj Khalifa is located next to The World and is a great way to spend some time exploring the area.

Spend Some Time At The Beach

If you’re looking for something fun while in Dubai, visit the beach. Yes, the beach. There are many beaches in Dubai, and as a tourist, you’re going to want to make sure you visit a few of them. One of the best beaches in the city is JBR Beach. JBR Beach is one of the most popular beaches in Dubai, and it’s a great place to visit during the cooler months of the year.

JBR Beach is the most popular beach in Dubai, and it’s a great place to visit during the cooler months. The beach has become a popular place for families to visit and spend some time together. If you’re looking for a more relaxed beach experience that’s less crowded, then visit Palm Jumeirah Beach. This beach is quieter and less crowded than JBR Beach, making it a great place to unwind and relax.

Go to the Zoo For a Different View

If you’re planning a trip to Dubai soon, you should visit the Dubai Zoo. Yes, it’s a zoo, but it’s so much more than that. The Dubai Zoo is home to a wide range of amazing animals and is a great place to visit for animal lovers. The Dubai Zoo has many different types of animals, including flamingos, lions, zebras, and many more. Visitors can also visit the Sea Life Dubai aquarium, where they can see all types of exotic fish, including sharks and manta rays.

Go for A Walk In The Park

If you're looking to get out of the city and into a nature-filled area, then you should head to Jumeirah Park. Jumeirah Park is a natural park that's set in a beautiful park, and it's a great place to spend some time outdoors. The park is a natural oasis and a great place to come and relax.

The park has many different types of activities and events that visitors can enjoy. There are also many different types of food and drinks that visitors can try out. Visitors can also take part in many different activities, including camel and horse rides.

Conclusion

If you're looking for an escape from the city, then you should head to The World. Palm Jumeirah is the perfect place to relax in a beautiful natural setting and enjoy the tranquillity of the mangroves and the sea.