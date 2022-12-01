You rely on your septic tank for wastewater treatment and disposal. If your septic tank is in disrepair, you can experience all sorts of nasty problems, including sewage backups, slow drains, and bad odors. At Septic Blue, we are committed to helping our customers keep their septic tanks in good working condition. We have a team of septic technicians who are able to fix a wide range of septic tank issues.

In this article, we will highlight some of the common septic tank problems and how they can be repaired.

1. Sewage Backup and Foul Odors

These problems usually occur when the solids inside the septic tank begin to reach the tank’s storage capacity. A septic tank should be pumped out before the sludge accumulates to the level where it blocks the outlet pipe. Ideally, you should have your septic tank pumped out when the solid waste content reaches 50 percent of the tank’s total volume. You’ll know your septic tank needs to be pumped out if you notice sluggish drains, bad odors, overflow, regular gurgling noises, and lush grass near the tank. If you’re in need of septic pumping in Cumming, get in touch with Septic Blue for reliable and budget-friendly services.

2. Damage from Tree Roots

If your septic tank is installed near trees and shrubs, the roots can wreak havoc on your septic tank since they are attracted to the sewage inside the tank. If you notice bad odors around your septic tank, green, lush grass growing near the tank, or patches of standing wastewater, you’ll know there’s a problem with your septic tank. If your septic tank is cracked, a technician may fill the cracks with a concrete filler or adhesive.

3. A Collapsed Baffle

A septic tank is equipped with two baffles—one at the inlet pipe and one at the outlet pipe. The baffle located at the outlet pipe is the most important one since it keeps all solids and fats in the septic tank, thereby preventing them from flowing into the drain field. If solids and fats make their way to the drain field, they could cause clogging and wastewater backup. Baffles can collapse over time due to deterioration and lead to serious septic issues. If you have a collapsed baffle, call a professional septic company in Cumming to help you with repairs. The longer you leave this problem unaddressed, the more septic damage you’ll have to deal with in the long run.

Call Septic Blue for All of Your Septic Service Needs in Cumming and The Surrounding Areas

Are you looking for a professional septic company serving the greater Cumming area of Georgia? Septic Blue is a full-service septic company that you can rely on for all of your septic service needs. Our services include septic tank repair, septic pumping in Cumming, septic cleaning, septic installations, septic inspection, and septic maintenance. Our team of knowledgeable and experienced septic technicians has seen it all and fixed it all, so there’s no septic job that is too big or too small for them.