Phoenix and Tucson consistently have the best solar potential in the country, so it should come as no surprise that Arizonans are bold when it comes to solar power. According to the latest data, Arizona is one of the top solar states in the country.

So, why is solar technology booming in Arizona? Several factors have contributed to the rise of solar in AZ state.

If you’re interested in slashing your electricity bill by moving to solar, then keep reading! We have a few tips for starting your solar panel journey.

Arizona Solar Panel Costs

Arizona is one of the leading sun-drenched states in the US, making it a great option for solar panel installations.

Solar panels in AZ are among the most cost-effective and efficient options in the nation. Solar panel costs in Arizona can vary depending on several factors. These factors include:

Location

Access to sunlight

Size of the installation

Panel efficiency

The average cost per watt in Arizona is between $3 and $6. This is lower than the national average. The cost of a solar system in Arizona can range from around $8,000 to $18,000, and the installation process usually takes 2-4 days.

Solar panels can range in cost from $16,000-$27,000, before tax credits and incentives. Arizona also offers incentives such as the Arizona solar tax credit and other local incentives that can reduce the total cost of the system.

Armed with state and federal incentives, some solar installations in Arizona could cost as little as $9,000.

Federal Solar Investment Tax Credits

Federal solar investment tax credits are a great way to encourage individuals and businesses to invest in solar energy.

The credits allow individuals and businesses to offset their solar energy costs and reduce their overall tax burden. Individuals and businesses can deduct up to 26 percent of their total solar energy costs and reduce the after-tax cost of any system by nearly 20 percent.

The credits have been extended multiple times and have substantially helped drive the solar energy industry forward. They have also driven down the cost of solar, which allows more people to take advantage of this clean, renewable energy source.

As a result, more businesses are also investing in solar energy, and this has led to more jobs and economic growth.

Solar in AZ Rebates and Tax Credits

Arizona’s sunny climate makes it a perfect location for solar energy systems. Arizona Solar Rebates, offered through the Arizona Commerce Authority, provide homeowners and businesses with a rebate based on the size of their solar energy systems.

Homeowners are eligible for the Federal Residential Renewable Energy Tax Credit, which covers 30 percent of the cost of an installed solar energy system with no cap on the total credit.

Businesses are also eligible for Federal Renewable Energy Investment Tax Credits and Solar State Tax Incentives.

Assessing Your Home’s Suitability for Solar Power

Assessing your home’s suitability is your first step when you are considering the installation of solar panels.

You will want to take a look at the available solar resources in your area and evaluate the physical components of your home. This includes the position of your roof and the amount of shade the surrounding trees and buildings might produce.

It is possible to use solar efficiency calculators to estimate how much of your electricity demand can be fulfilled by solar energy. It is generally best to install adequate solar PV systems for your home’s requirements.

Research Quality Installers

Researching quality solar installers is essential when considering solar for AZ homes.

Solar installers provide the equipment and services required to install a solar energy system. They should have extensive knowledge, training, and experience in this type of work.

Find an installer who is licensed and insured and ask for evidence of their qualifications and references. Research the company’s reputation and read reviews from previous customers to get a better idea of their services.

A quality solar installer should offer:

Technical support

Provide detailed estimates

Able to answer any questions you may have

They should provide reliable warranties on their products and services and be able to troubleshoot any issues that may arise.

Selecting the Right Solar System for Your Needs

When selecting the right solar system for your needs, it is important to take into account several factors. These factors are

Size of your home

Type of energy you require

Budget

With the right information and research, finding the right solar system for your needs can be a relatively easy process. Consider the size of your home, your energy needs, and how much energy you would need to generate.

Do research on different solar systems to determine which option is the most cost-effective, energy-efficient, and best suited to meet your unique needs.

Maintaining Your Solar Panels for Years of Performance

Maintaining your solar panels on a regular basis is essential for years of performance.

Start by regularly checking your solar panel system for signs of damage. Check that all fastenings are secure and the panels themselves are clean and free of debris.

Dust and dirt can reduce the efficiency of the system, so it’s important to clean the panels and keep them in good condition. Inspect the wiring of the panels, too, in order to make sure they are working correctly.

Inspect all of your inverter and monitor components, as well as the junction boxes, to ensure they are functioning properly. Keeping away from power lines and trees is also important in order to maintain performance. Invest in preventative maintenance and check the system from time to time to ensure the very best performance.

Begin Your Journey Towards Solar Today

Investors of solar in AZ are facing the perfect time to start their journey to solar. If investors are considering the switch to solar, their first step should be to find out if they are eligible for any government incentives and arrange a free home assessment.

From there, investors should look to invest in the most project-friendly companies for maximized savings and excellent customer service.

