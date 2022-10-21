2022 is gradually coming to an end. It’s been quite the year. Here in the wedding industry, we’re already looking forward to what 2023 holds. In the wedding gown industry, in particular, we had some wonderful wedding gown trends this year. As the year draws to a close, we’re nothing changes.

If you’re a bride planning for a wedding in 2023 and beyond, it is important to consider trends in your ideas. They’ll help you choose the perfect dress for your celebration. Here’s what wedding experts say about how wedding gown trends will change in 2023.

1. Florals

Florals have played a big role in wedding gown designs in 2022. Bold blooms and motifs will continue well into 2023. We’ll, however, see some splash embroidery and colorful prints feature in 2023. Dimensionality will also come to play with 3-D flower designs.

With this trend, the key is to keep your other accessories simple. Your dress and the florals will do all the talking you need. Florals are great for brides planning a summer, spring, or fall wedding. They are a modern trend we’re happy to see more of in 2023.

2. Party Dresses

Since the trend of relaxed and intimate weddings has continued, party dress wedding gowns have grown in popularity. They fit right in with that vibe and are a good excuse to show off a great pair of shoes.

We’ll see this trend continue for weddings in 2023 as micro weddings are still on the rise. Brides are also taking more fashion risks, and a party dress embodies that. You can also use a party dress for other wedding-related events like your rehearsal dinner or bridal shower.

Party dresses also come with versatility, depending on your location. They are great for outdoor weddings, which are also on the rise. You can choose a number with a long cape or even pair your dress with a coat for a look that is a bit less casual.

3. Colored Gowns

Colored wedding gowns are beautiful and have been popular in 2022. Pale pink and pastel blue have been the most popular choices for brides this year. Experts that this trend will continue into 2023 for many reasons.

Colored wedding gowns are a bit unconventional and bring a lovely touch to weddings that brides love. For 2023, this trend will shift a bit more toward the pastel blue shade. Blush and pale pink have been the more popular of the duo till now.

We love this shift, as blue is a color that gives you the best of worlds. You can use it as a nod to the “Something Blue” tradition, plus it is also very fashion-forward. We can’t wait to see what designs brides choose to work with for this lovely color.

4. From Sleeves to Straight Necklines

Sleeves have been the rage for quite a while now and have been very popular for 2022. They brought a nineties flavor to weddings and added drama to wedding gowns. For 2023 however, we’ll experience a shift from sleeves to necklines.

The straight neckline is one of the necklines we’ll see more of in 2023. This is another black from the past and is very versatile. Straight necklines work for every kind of wedding style. It doesn’t matter whether you’re going classic, romantic, or casual.

We’ll also see more asymmetrical necklines in 2023. Brides love this style because it flatters the upper body and adds a modern touch to any dress. You’ll give off magnificent goddess vibes in a dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

Finally, mock necks will also be the rage for brides in 2023. This timeless spin on wedding gowns will look regal while remaining modest and gorgeous. It’s not hard to see why brides are gravitating to this trend. Everyone wants to feel like royalty on their wedding day.

5. Bridal Suiting

The bridal suite alternative to wedding dresses is a trend we’ll see continue into 2023. They are figure-flattering, modern, and badass. You’ll feel wonderful wearing one for your wedding. They also allow more movement and fun for your celebration.

For 2023, we’ll see the use of oversized bows, crop tops, and trains to make these pantsuits more wedding centric. Brides love this trend because it is comfortable, relaxed, and a bit on the edge.

6. Ball Gowns

The Disney princess brand is coming back, and with it, the ball gown for weddings. This over-the-top wedding look will be a favorite for brides in 2023, and we understand why. What other day can you rock something so decadent and fit right in?

The ball gown for weddings trend also features ruffled tiers, floral embellishments, and strapless bodices. Brides will be looking straight out of a fairytale with this one. We’re also excited to see which will be more popular between this and the party dress trend.

7. High Slits

High slits have a certain appeal to them that is sexy and modern. No wonder brides in 2023 will be using this trend to turn on the full femme fatale vibe. It’s the perfect way to elongate your frame while showing some leg.

The high slit can feature in a formal ball gown for an unexpected twist. Or you can feature it on a curve-skimming dress to ensure that all heads are turned and remain turned at your entrance. We can’t wait to see what brides do with the high slit for 2023.

8. Capes

Capes were a surprise entrance into the wedding gown trend of 2022. It seems we’ll be seeing this trend continue well into 2023. Brides will use this fashion-forward alternative to the veil to keep their weddings modern and edgy.

Your cape can come in a semitransparent material to show off your gown underneath. You can also go for a cape made of the same material as your dress for a more sculptural effect. More daring brides can also add embellishments to their capes.

9. Off-the-Shoulder

Our last trend for 2023 is the off-shoulder trend. This further shows a shift from sleeves to necklines in the coming year. With the Disney princess feel, the off-shoulder trend is one you don’t want to miss. It comes packed with versatility too.

Experts predict that the off-shoulder trend will be as big as the micro wedding trend in 2023. For a more modern touch, you can have this neckline start with volume at the top and then end in a slim sleeve at your wrist. You’ll look fabulous in all your wedding pictures.

In Conclusion

Many of the wedding gown trends for 2023 will be continuations from 2022. However, we’ll see more modern spins on many of them to keep up with the times. We did see a lot of throwback trends in 2022.

Brides planning a wedding in 2023 or beyond will find some really lovely options from these trends. Most emphasize the bride’s comfort and look really good in pictures too. Will you be using any of these trends for your wedding if yes just visit Jana Ann Couture Bridal boutique.