Plantar fasciitis is a typical problem affecting individuals across the globe. It is a condition with discomfort and pain across the bottom of the feet. If you are suffering from it, you will notice pain and inflammation when you walk in the morning.

When you get down from the bed and place your feet on a hard surface, you experience an achy, dull pain, which radiates from your heels to the bottom of your feet. Initially, it may be difficult, but the pain will subside after some time. However, you will experience that discomfort throughout the day. At times it isn’t easy to walk. What can you do?

Various studies and research findings have revealed that around 40% of individuals have experienced pain and discomfort in their feet in their lifetime. Millions of individuals are suffering from the problem, which is why people are taking foot health seriously now.

Innumerable research findings have pinpointed pain management techniques and therapy relief to be effective in this case. If you are suffering from foot pain and inflammation, you can also benefit from high-quality shoes and regular physical exercise.

What exactly is plantar fasciitis?

If you go by definition, plantar fasciitis is a specific fibrous tissue, which spans the bottom of your feet and connects that to the heel bone. When there is a problem with the tissue, you may experience pain and inflammation. In these conditions, the tissues in the feet become loose. As a result, the cushioning effect does not come. You can wear slip on shoes for plantar fasciitis. In such a situation, you must provide your feet with the necessary comfort and support. It will come from high-quality shoes and foot support.

Symptoms of plantar fasciitis

As already mentioned, there are a few symptoms associated with this condition:

Morning pain in the heel

Contracted feet

Morning hobble

Recurrent morning inflammation

Subsiding pain

Pain after rest

As far as possible, you need to provide your feet with the necessary support. It will come from high-quality shoes developed for this condition. Whether it is morning hobble or morning heel pain, high-quality shoes will help you relieve the pain. Along with this, you need to reduce your heel size. There are a few weight-bearing exercises and activities you can practice every day. Remember to be mindful of your body weight and what you eat. Document your diet very well so that you don’t increase your weight. With age, the problem will aggravate.

As a result, you cannot go for high-intensity exercises. If you are suffering from obesity and genetic issues, it’s time to get in touch with doctors. Plantar fasciitis pain will not subside quickly. You can go for different stretches and exercises if you want to relieve the pain. Basic Stretches, towel toe stretches, and stand-on-stairs stretches can help here.

Once you know about your deteriorating foot condition, you must visit a doctor to get quality shoes. It can help you heal faster.