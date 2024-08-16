Home renovation projects can be minor inconveniences or significant undertakings. Each family must determine which remodeling projects will benefit them the most and find a reputable contractor to make their vision a reality. What are some practical remodeling projects a family might want to tackle? What fun projects should also be considered when updating the home?

Bookcase Door

Anyone with valuable items in the home probably worries that these items will be stolen or damaged. While they want these possessions easily accessible, they want to keep them out of harm’s way. Consider installing a bookshelf door in the house with the help of Carmody Construction, and nobody will know they are in the home. They’ll see the bookcase and assume it is like any other. This door blends seamlessly into the home’s decor and hides a room, closet, or other space from prying eyes. Store the valuables behind the door and know they are safe from others while still being readily available.

Sliding Doors

Replace existing doors in the home with sliding doors and free up valuable floor space. In addition to making a space more functional, sliding doors also allow more natural light into the home. When they are installed, they add a luxurious feel to any space.

Storage Under the Stairs

Many homeowners consider buying a new house when they need more space when all they need to do is look around and find hidden storage areas. The space under the stairs often goes unutilized, and it shouldn’t. There are countless ways to make the most of this floor space.

One person might make it a reading nook where family members can relax and enjoy a good book without being disturbed. Other people, however, might choose to add rolling racks under the stairs. Each rack can pull out and provide them with space to store sports equipment, seasonal decorations, and other items they don’t use daily. The racks should complement the decor so they don’t look out of place. Talk with the contractor to determine the best use for this part of the home.

Kitchen Remodeling

It’s frustrating to cook in an area that isn’t well-designed. An outdated kitchen can lead to the family eating out more often than it should. Resolve this issue by remodeling the kitchen. Doing so costs less than purchasing a new home, and the money saved on eating out can help pay for this project. Kitchen renovations also provide a good return on investment when the house is sold, so this is one project every homeowner should consider investing in today.

Staircase Slide

Add a staircase slide to the home, and people will go up the steps to have the opportunity to slide down. People find this is an excellent way to exercise more, and getting up in the morning won’t be so hard when family members know they can slide downstairs rather than walk. Imagine how much easier life will be each morning as family members get ready for the day when there is a staircase slide in the home.

Choose a contractor to help complete this project and move forward with the upgrades. People often find their home meets their needs better when they remodel. In addition, most remodeling projects add to the home’s value, so start the process today. You won’t be disappointed when the work is complete.