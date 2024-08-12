Coworking has become a worldwide phenomenon and for valid reasons. While these spaces have long been popular among freelancers and startup owners, more SMBs (small-to-medium businesses) are embracing the trend. To help you find the best workspace for your team, follow these easy tips.

Assess Your Needs

Before you find a local workspace, assess the company’s requirements, including:

Team size

Privacy needs

Meeting frequency

By evaluating your needs, you can shorten the list and focus on coworking spaces that meet them.

Focus on Location

Do you want a workspace that’s easily accessible to partners, teammates, and clients? Perhaps you want an office close to shops, schools, and restaurants. Finding an inspiring, convenient location is as important to business growth as it is to operational efficiency. When SMBs have access to coworking locations and memberships, they gain the ability to make new connections and tap into different markets.

Choose the Right Amenities

A significant benefit of coworking spaces is that teams get access to facilities and equipment they may not be able to use otherwise. Today’s facilities come with high-speed internet access, fully furnished meeting rooms, reception services, and other amenities, and they’re easy to reserve and access.

Look for a Comfortable, Visually Appealing Space

The work environment directly affects productivity, and coworking spaces are no exception. Does the space you’re considering inspire creativity? Does it have room for collaboration and focused work? The best shared spaces have comfortable seating, natural light, and other aspects that ensure a productive, pleasant experience.

Balance Privacy With Productivity

Networking and socialization are crucial aspects of the modern office, but they sometimes interfere with work. If you want to keep chit-chat to a minimum, choose a space with private offices. For owners who emphasize networking, open spaces are better.

Set a Budget and Stick to It

The cost efficiency and versatility of coworking are primary reasons why these workspaces are so popular among small- to medium-sized businesses. Before signing a contract, read it carefully to see what’s included—and choose one that gives your business the scalability and flexibility it needs to thrive and grow.

Consider the Environment

While some workers value the collaborative nature of an open space, others need quiet and solitude to work productively. When choosing shared spaces, ensure that teams can access meeting rooms, hot desks, private offices, and other spaces. Finding coworking memberships that give employees what they need will keep your company running at peak efficiency.

Seek a Sense of Security

Although business owners trust and know their team members, coworking spaces bring other people and companies into the mix. If you’re in a high-security industry, choose a coworking space offering card access, security guards, and locked-door offices.

Finding a Coworking Space

As the work world evolves, many business owners and professionals are turning to shared spaces as a versatile, cost-effective solution. With the number of options available, finding the right place for your company can be challenging.

These are just a few factors business owners must consider when choosing coworking spaces. Whatever your company’s industry or size, we can help you find a location that lets your team work its way. Book a tour online, click here to contact us, or call to learn what Brick House Blue can do for your business.