Born on October 3, 1969, Gwen Stefani is a renowned American singer, songwriter, and co-founder of the band, No Doubt.

Is Gwen Stefani Pregnant?

The last time she announced her pregnancy was 3 years ago, and right now, there is no news of her being pregnant.

Other Facts

Personal Life

Gwen Renee Stefani was born in Fullerton, California. She got her name from a stewardess in the novel, Airport, which was published in 1968. Her father is an Italian American and was a marketing executive for Yamaha. However, her mother was Irish American, who was an accountant, prior to transitioning into a full-time housewife.

Both of her parents were avid fans of folk music. Because of this, she was exposed to various artists, like Bob Dylan and Emmylou Harris, at an early age.

Career

Gwen was introduced to 2 Tone music by her older brother, Eric. He made her a vocalist for a ska band, called No Doubt, that he formed, where he played the keyboard. Eventually, their band signed a contract with Interscope Records. However, their debut as a ska band was unsuccessful because of the popularity of Grunge.

No Doubt’s success came with the release of their third album, “Tragic Kingdom,” in 1995. This album took 3 years to complete and became part of the year-end chart for the Hot 100 Airplay of 1997. The album sold 16 million copies by 2004 and was also nominated for a Grammy award. By late 2000, Gwen Stefani was hailed the “Queen of Confessional Pop,” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

By 2004, Gwen started to widen her horizons and started her career as a solo artist. Her debut solo album was called “Love. Angel. Music. Baby” and was released on the 12th of November 2004. Gwen Stefani aimed to modernize music she loved, when she was just in high school and collaborated with various artists, like Tony Kanal, Linda Perry, Andre 3000, and many more, to make this happen.

That same year, she also showed interest in acting, by auditioning for various films. She made her debut appearance in 2004’s The Aviator and played Jean Harlow. As a preparation, she had to read two biographies and all 18 movies of Harlow to understand her character fully. Gwen then became a coach for the 7th season of The Voice. Currently, she continues to work as a solo artist and vocalist for No Doubt.

Another interesting fact about Gwen is that she is creative and makes the majority of the clothes that she wears in her performances. Seeing her great interest in fashion, her stylist Andrea Lieberman, introduced Gwen to haute couture (fashion). Because of this, she launched her very own fashion line, which she called L.A.M.B., in the year 2004.

Her fashion line incorporates different cultural influences, such as Guatemalan, Jamaican, and Japanese styles. It was a massive success and gained popularity among celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Teri Hatcher.