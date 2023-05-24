What’s the best way to clean your home to ensure it gets the job done?

Considering how much time we spend in ours, it’s important that it remains hygienic, clean, and fresh-smelling. Holding onto filth will only cause harm to your health, after all.

In this article, how often should you clean your bathroom weekly, offering tips on what supplies you’ll need to make it a breeze. Keep reading below to find out more!

Clean the Toilet

Yes, it is perfectly okay to clean the bathroom and toilet once a week. This is easy to do and also keeps the bathroom free from bacteria and dirt. To begin, start by getting rid of any visible dirt and debris on the floor and surfaces.

Next, use a toilet cleaner and brush to deeply clean the toilet bowl to get rid of bacteria and grime. Lastly, scrub any areas that may have stains or dirt to make sure they are clean and shining.

Wipe the Sink and Mirror

It is perfectly fine to clean the bathroom once a week and wipe the sink and mirror. This task is easy to accomplish, with just a few minutes of your time and a few bathroom cleaning supplies. This will help keep your bathroom looking nice and hygienic, free of bacteria, grime, and other buildup.

It also will make your bathroom look cleaner when guests come to visit. For weekly, how often should you clean your bathroom? Start with the sink and mirror.

Take Out the Trash

Some say it is perfectly okay to clean the bathroom just once a week. However, when it comes to taking out the trash, no matter how often you clean the bathroom, you should always remove the trash at least once a week.

Taking out the trash more regularly than that is recommended, as it helps keep your home clean and free of odors and attracts built-up waste products. Not only does it reduce the possibility of pest infestations, but it also helps with a healthy living environment.

Change Linen and Do a Quick Sweep

Cleaning the bathroom once a week and changing the linen, and doing a quick sweep can certainly be okay in some cases. After all, some people may not have enough spare time or energy to do these tasks more often.

This will help to ensure that all surfaces are properly sanitized and free of any dirt, grime, or bacteria. Additionally, changing linen and doing a quick sweep of the bathroom should also be done regularly to keep the space looking fresh and welcoming.

Clean Inside The Bathtub

Cleaning the bathroom once a week is generally considered to be sufficient. However, cleaning inside the bathtub should be done more often. This is especially true if it is used regularly, as a build-up of soap scum, dirt, and bacteria can accumulate and cause issues.

Additionally, most bathtub surfaces and grout should be gently scrubbed with a nonabrasive cleaning agent or spa cleaner to keep it looking pristine. Cleaning inside the bathtub often also provides an opportunity to check for any signs of leaks and other rot.

Consider Legacy House Cleaning to help you maintain a clean bathroom.

Learn How Often Should You Clean Your Bathroom

How often should you clean your bathroom weekly helps keep it looking its best and is manageable for busy households. To keep it smelling fresh and germ-free, be sure to do a thorough cleaning once a month.

