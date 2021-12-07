Michael T. Strahan is a retired American football player and a TV celebrity in the United States. He was part of the National Football League’s New York Giants for his whole 15-season career. Strahan was a great pass rusher who aided the Giants to earn Super Bowl XLII over the New England Patriots during his last season, in the year 2007. He presently holds the league-recognized single-season record for the QB sacks.

He became a media personality after retiring from the NFL, first as an analyst of American football on the Fox NFL Sunday, then as co-host of the Good Morning America and Live! of ABC, with Michael and Kelly Ripa, from the year 2012 to the year 2016. He was awarded two Daytime Emmy Awards, and also guest appearances on numerous game shows, as well as other programs. Strahan joined Good Morning America as a frequent contributor in 2014, and the network announced in 2016 that he would be departing Live! to be part of GMA full-time.

In his eligibility’s second year, Strahan got inducted into the Football Hall of Fame, in the year 2014, and he continues to support charities that benefit young people and community development, among many other causes.

Is Michael Strahan gay?

NO, is the answer. Michael Strahan is not gay. He’s been in relationships with three different women. Jean Muggli (m. 1999–2006) and Wanda Hutchins (m. 1992–1996) were his two wives. As a result, he is a perfectly straight man. This notion began because of his ex-wife, Jean Muggli. She alleged he was abusive, neglecting his children, and being gay, to name a few things.

Wanda Hutchins, his first wife, was his first wife from 1992 to 1996. Decorator, Interior Designer, and Wanda Home Designs Owner is an American businesswoman. Tanita Strahan is their daughter, and Michael Anthony Strahan, Jr. is their son. Strahan brought his family to the United States and bought a $163,000 home in the same Houston area as his parents.

After meeting her at a spa, Strahan got married to Jean Muggli in 1999. Isabella and Sophia, their twin daughters, were born in December 2004. Strahan currently resides on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. On July 20, 2006, Muggli and Strahan finalized their contentious divorce. Judge James B. Convery granted Muggli $15 million in the divorce settlement, in January 2007, as well as $18,000 in monthly child maintenance. Strahan filed an appeal. The court ordered the $3.6 million estate in Montclair, New Jersey, to be auctioned as well as the proceeds divided equally in March 2007.

Strahan married Nicole Mitchell, who is Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife, in August 2009, but their relationship terminated in 2014. Strahan recorded a commercial in favor of same-sex marriage legalization, in New York, in June 2011.

Conclusion

Michael Strahan is a multi-millionaire with a net worth of over $60 million. That is self-evident. According to some sources, he gets $17 million each year. In his football career, he has won three Super Bowls (SB). The New York Giants have won three Super Bowls. Is there a wife for Michael Strahan? Michael is not married at the moment. Kayla Quick, a 20-year-younger woman who was imprisoned for robbing her grandmother’s house, was the last person he dated.