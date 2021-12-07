Ranboo is a well-known Twitch streamer known for his Minecraft skills. He is a Twitch streamer that lives in the United States. He used to post clips to YouTube, where his channel is rapidly gaining popularity among gamers. Ranboo is quite tall. And people is curious to know about his height and age. Ranboo kept his true identity hidden from the public eye. He kept a quiet profile, but his name is becoming more well-known by the day.

He is among the fastest rising personalities; he is famous for Minecraft material, and he is a gifted individual. This streamer is also part of Dream SMP Minecraft server. His hometown is on the West Coast, and he has a growing number of fans on social media platforms, notably YouTube, Instagram, and Twitch.

How Tall is Ranboo?

Ranboo’s height is 6 feet 6 inches (199 cm).

How Old is Ranboo?

As of 2021, Ranboo is 17 years old, but he turns 18 on 27th December 2021.

Ranboo was born in the United States on December 27, 2003, to an American family. His real name is unknown, and Capricorn is his Zodiac sign. He attended a private high school in his hometown and graduated with honors. He hasn’t gone to college to further his education thus far. It’s quite improbable that he is going to attend college to leave his career in social media behind.

His ancestry is multi-ethnic. He hasn’t revealed anything about his parents or siblings. He has, however, used Twitter to communicate about his family. His marital status is naturally unmarried, and he is not in a relationship yet either.

When it comes to his personal life, he is single, despite having a significant following base, including female fans, as a celebrity. He is concentrating on his job for the time being, despite the fact that he has a sizable female fan base eager to commit to him.

Other Facts

Ranboo weighs roughly 68 kilograms.

His hair is dark brown, and his eyes are brown.

He wears a size 13 shoe (US).

He enjoys traveling and has visited numerous places, including England.

He’s worked with Youtooz and released his plushies. He sold out of all of the plushies featured on the page, as usual.

He has over 438k users on his Discord server.

He doesn’t have any tattoos on his body.

His most popular video on YouTube has over 10 million views.

He streams on Twitch virtually every day.

His business/contact email is ranboobusiness@gmail.com.

He joined Twitter in January 2020 and now has more than 2.3 million followers and 3.1k tweets.

His Instagram account, which has over 1.8 million followers, is where he posts his photos.

Conclusion

There have been a lot of rumors that Ranboo is about to disclose his face. However, these are only rumors with no basis. There are also clickbait videos claiming to reveal his true face. They used a fuzzy visage instead of exposing Ranboo’s genuine face.

Ranboo is well-known for his gaming material, but he is also sought after for his mysterious face. He wears goggles and a mask in all of his video streaming and vlogs. There was already a popular TikTok video that exposed his natural face in part. However, the video was eventually re-uploaded with his face blurred.

Tall guy Ranboo’s Twitch account has 3.9 million followers, while his YouTube page has over 3.72 million subscribers. Furthermore, the cumulative number of views on all of his videos on YouTube has surpassed 59 million.