Vin Diesel is an American filmmaker, actor, producer. He is one of the richest grossing actors. Often commentators ask whether certain celebrities are gay or not. It is very difficult to answer. But from our perspective, Vin Diesel is not gay.

The actor is extremely private about his personal life and does not seem that he is gay. He is not married to Paloma Jiménez but, they are in a relationship for more than a decade. They also have three kids together.

He has dated Michelle Rodriguez, a bisexual actress in the past. Therefore, he cannot be included in the list of actors who are gay.

Clarifications from Vin Diesel

The action star of Hollywood Vin Diesel has denied rumors of him being gay. His private life is consistently kept private and he is always particular about it. He always keeps his private life and family away from the spotlight.

He also clarified by saying that he is not going to behave like other actors and put the news on the cover of any leading magazine.

What is the bottom line?

Commentators will make unnecessary allegations. But it becomes difficult to answer. But in the case of Vin Diesel, he is not gay for sure because he is madly in love with Paloma Jiménez for more than a decade and has three kids together.