Claudia Valdez is born in the year 1980 in The United States of America. She is a model, producer, and actress by profession. There is no information available about her parents’ name, but her father was a serviceman, and her mother is a housewife. Their financial condition was not right when Claudia was a kid.

Her parents always supported her in every phase of her life. From her childhood, she was fond of acting, and her parents were never against that. She struggled a lot from her childhood days to make her future bright. There is no information available about her siblings. She is a high school graduate from her hometown’s local high school.

She is well known for “Monster,” a scientific drama series in the year 2010. She is an outstanding actress and was a part of many films. She is also the proud mother of a boy.

Claudia Valdez Bio

Physical appearance

Claudia is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 59 kgs. She has long hair. Claudia tries to exercise daily to maintain her weight.

Career

Claudia was fond of acting from her childhood and always wanted to become an actress. Her background is not of a celebrity, and she never attended an acting class.” Monster ” was the first movie she made her debut. Later in the year 2010, she produced a drama movie named “Monstruo.” Her fame started from then onwards.

Some of the films she appeared in are The Legend of Zoro, Troy, Las Zona, El Buffalo De La Noche, and Jarhead. She received many awards for her outstanding acting skills, such as American Country Awards, 8th Annual Tv Land Awards, and 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards.

Love life and child

Valdez is 40 years old, and she is an incredibly open-minded woman. She faced many issues in her life. She got married to the love of her life in 1995. On the 8th of December, 1997, both had a baby boy named Frankie Iglesias. A few years later, her husband left her due to some reason which is not known. She was mentally distraught then. Since then, she has raised her child all alone.

Later she started to be serious about her career and forget whatever happened to her. She came through “Gabriel Iglesias,” one of the successful comedians of The United States of America at one movie set. Both of them were friends at first and later started dating. They always kept their relationship private unless one day they disclosed about their love life.

Iglesias was and is a very good-hearted man and accepted Claudia with her son. All of them live together in Long Beach, California.

Net worth

As of 2020, Claudia has a net worth of 3 million U.S dollars.

The bottom line

Claudia Valdez is a straightforward and good-hearted woman. She is inactive in social media and keeps her private life away from the limelight. She is an independent woman and raised her son alone. Currently, she and her son is happily living with Gabriel Iglesias.