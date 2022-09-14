Safe, Fast, and Reliable VPN Revealed That You Can Trust To Get for Windows, Mac, iOs, or Android!

VPNs preserve your anonymity and prevent unwanted data breaches. However, before you get a free VPN or paid VPN, you must scrutinize the privacy policy, encryption procedures, and more.

Do most people fear that can any free VPN truly be trusted to keep you safe? The answer is both yes and no.

Yes, because free VPNs aren’t always insecure because that’s what they are supposed to do for you.

And No because they may earn by showing you ads, selling your data, or using your network to route paid users’ data.

However, paid VPNs never use such stealthy tricks on you. If you can’t afford one, here’s a quick look at what factors to consider before you install a new free VPN app:

1. Who Is Running the VPN?

A trusted, secure VPN company is transparent about how its company is structured and who runs the security system. The best free VPN for PC is committed to providing non-breakable data encryption to the users.

2. What Data Is the VPN Collecting?

The top-ranked VPN services never retain your email addresses, IP addresses, passwords, websites visited, or traceable payments. If the VPN service is vague about data encryption or data collection, that’s a clear red flag for you.

3. How Is the VPN making Money?

If you have hunted for a good free VPN that claims to secure your information, find out how it earns. If it has no paid version at all or a vague privacy policy, you must reconsider downloading it. A reliable free VPN app such as iTop VPN guarantees high privacy to gain customer satisfaction. What’s the benefit? These free VPN apps win customer trust to continue to protect them with affordable and paid VPN security (with unlimited bundles). Check here.

4. How is the VPN securing your data?

The top free VPN apps reveal the level of encryption strength and what information they collect from you. They are transparent about their process of encrypting your data. Some VPNs remain closer to industry defaults to improve browsing speed and others escalate key lengths to secure data.

Why We Recommend iTop VPN as Best Free VPN for Android, PC, Mac & iPhone?

iTop VPN breaks geo-restriction and protects your online activities by hiding you from your ISPs. It’s the fastest, securest, and best VPN in UAE with testimonials and awards that fishy/insecure VPNs are missing out on. The VPN isn’t entirely free, but it has its paid plans to earn from-that are surprisingly affordable for everyone to easily secure their online activities.

How iTop VPN Works?

Here’s how iTop VPN for Windows works:

1. Unique Security Solutions

The free VPN for Windows launches 3 dedicated protocols-TCP protocol, HTTP protocol and TCP protocol-to meet users’ needs.

2. No Log Policy

The No-Log Policy never tracks or records any information-input or output IP, transient servers, or websites you are visiting.

3. DNS Protections

It reduces the risks of spammers or hackers by preventing data leakage with excellent and robust DNS protection.

4. IPv6 Servers

The VPN app allows you to connect with IPv6 servers for free, which guarantees secure access to iTop services. Rather all iTop German, American, Japanese, and French servers support IPv6 for ultimate security.

5. Launch on Startup

iTop VPN launches as your phone turns on to encrypt your online activities from the beginning.

On top of unbeatable online security, iTop VPN offers 24×7 tech support and a full money-back guarantee within a specific time frame for each paid plan. iTop VPN is transparent in its privacy policies and procedures leaving no open loops like fake/manipulative free VPN services that use you to earn money.

Want to encrypt your passwords, financial data, chats, and the online activity on your phone, PC, or mac? Top it up with other iTop apps to tighten your security system.