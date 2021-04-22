Jacqueline Pelosi is the daughter of Nancy Pelosi, a prominent American politician. She was born and raised in a family with a valuable and important political history. However, despite that, she did not follow the family’s legacy and instead chose to become a teacher at her own studio named ArtMix Studio.

If you are interested to know more about Nancy Pelosi’s child who has shied away from the political limelight, then you are on the right page. Continue reading below for more valuable information.

Jacqueline Pelosi’s Bio

Early Life

Jacqueline “Jacky” Frances Pelosi was born in December of 1967 in New York. Her parents are Nancy Patricia Pelosi and Paul Francis Pelosi. Her mother, Nancy, is a politician while her father, Paul, is a businessman who owns Financial Leasing Services Inc.,

She has four siblings; 2 older sisters, one younger brother, and one younger sister. Her eldest sister is Nancy Corinne Pelosi Prowda. She currently works as a sales and marketing professional. Her other elder sister, Christine, is a Democratic Party Political Strategies and a published author. Her younger brother, Paul, is a businessman, while her younger sister, Alexandra, is a filmmaker and journalist.

When she was only 20 months old, her family relocated to San Francisco, California, and that’s where she spent the majority of her Childhood Years.

Education

Jacqueline Pelosi went to a local elementary and high school in San Francisco, California. She then enrolled at the University of Southern California to get her bachelor’s degree. However, after just 1 year, she decided to transfer to Georgetown University and enroll in its Bachelors in Political Science and Govt. Program. She finished her degree in 1989.

After earning her bachelors’ degree, she enrolled at the University of Houston to earn a masters’ degree in Arts. She finished the program in 1996, and she then proceeded to earn a master’s degree in special education after 2 years.

Married Life

On June 19, 1993, Jacqueline Pelosi married Micheal Terence Kenneally. The couple met and fell in love during their university days. He graduated from Cornell University. Today, he works as the Business Unit Manager at BS&B Safety system, which his father owns.

The couple’s wedding was held at the church of St. Helena. It was officiated by Rev. Royden B. Davis. Both the family of the bride and groom were present during the ceremony.

Before they were married, the couple used to be based in California. But, after tying the knot, they decided to move to Houston, Texas, and that’s where they are based up until this day.

Children

Jacqueline Pelosi’s marriage with Micheal Kenneally resulted in three children: Liam, Sean, and Ryan Kenneally.

The eldest, Liam, went to the same university as his mother and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in BSFS, Culture, Politics, and Economics degree.

The middle child, Sean, excels both in sports and music. He is also an up-and-coming actor and model.

Lastly, the youngest child, Ryan, is currently enrolled at High Point College in North Carolina. He is pursuing a degree in International business. He also works as a studio assistant and a camp counselor for his mom’s art center. He has been working there for several summers and holidays.

It is safe to say that the couple has raised fine young men who have great potential to become successful individuals just like their parents.

Career

Since Jacqueline’s family has a rich political legacy, she was expected to follow suit. However, she now works as an art teacher at her own studio named ArtMix Studio. Her business was established in January of 2005. Since then, she has been serving as the owner, director, and teacher at the studio.

Opening an art studio has been her dream. She has always wanted to open one for both normal and specially-abled students.

The art studio mainly teaches toddlers and teens, but they also have classes for adults and specially-abled individuals. Their classes are offered all year round, and they conduct multiple art camps as well.

However, as of April 2021, her art studio has announced that they will be transferring to a new location. But, they will still continue to provide virtual lessons until they have fully transferred.

Before establishing her own business, she used to work closely with kids at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. She volunteered there for seven years under their children’s art project.

Jacqueline Pelosi’s Network

Her personal network is estimated to be around $400,000 as of 2020. This is considered to be quite modest considering that her mother’s network is around $120 million.

Final Words

Jacqueline Pelosi has successfully made a name for herself away from her family’s legacy. She may not be as rich as the other Pelosis. Still, she has a happy family with her husband and sons and a successful business.

Read also: Everything You Need to Know about Mike Majlak