Jang Kia is a famous South Korean singer and a trending celebrity. He was born in February 1982 in Seoul and is 38 years old. Information regarding his childhood, education, and family background are not known.

Jang Kiha Bio

Don’t worry if you can’t find enough information about Jang. In this post, we’re going to inform you about his career profile, net worth, girlfriend, and much more. So, let’s read on.

From Where Did Jang Kia Start His Career?

Jang has been a pop Korean singer and media personality. His success doesn’t come at once. He has done a lot of hard work and gives a tough time to reach this position. He made his career debut in 2008. At first, he used to sing with a group of singers who were hired by a small agency. He rose to stardom when he appeared as a lead singer of the indie rock band Kiha & The Faces.

The most hit song of this band was Cheap Coffee. This band became the most popular and successful music band in Korea after the release of this song.

Jang, besides singing, also appeared in a variety of films and TV shows. His first film, Potato Star, was released in 2013. The audience appreciated his acting, and later, he appeared in other projects as well.

The Korean singer was also a part of a radio show. However, to focus on his music career, he quit it in 2015.

How Rich is Jang Kiha?

Jang Kiha is one of the richest singers. He earns all money by his singing profession. Jang doesn’t have any secondary source of income. His net worth may shock you. As of 2019, his net worth approximately ranges from $1 million to $5 million while his annual salary is still under review.

Does Jang Kiha Always Wanted to Be a Singer?

Jang Kiha, before starting his singing career, served in the military services.

Relationship

Jang Kiha and IU dated with each other for couple of years. Right now, he didn’t disclose anything about his current relationship.

Has Jang Ever Won Any Award?

Yes! The pop singer has won the Best Music, Best Rock Artist, and The Netizen’s Choice Award for his endless efforts in the music industry.

Jang’s Love for Food

Jang is a food lover. He just doesn’t like eating food but also shares their picture on his Twitter and Instagram account. This shows that he also wants to social media and also remains active on it.