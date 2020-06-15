If you are a fan of the 2016 series Private Eyes, then you must know the young and gorgeous Jordyn Negri. The young actress is quite a figure in the TV world and has produced some amazing works throughout her acting career.
Jordyn Negri Wiki
She started to rise into fame after her work in the infamous series Dino Dan: Trek’s Adventure as Hannah and in Grizzly Cup as Vivien. However, she is most noted for her performance in Private Eyes. In the series, she plays the role of the blind daughter (Jules Shade) of the show’s protagonist Matt Shade (Jason Priestley).
Furthermore, the girl is very dedicated to her work. She used method acting and stayed in an institute for the blind in Canada, which gave her a better understanding of her role! And we must say, she did her work beautifully.
Due to her amazing acting in Private Eyes, many of her fans think that she is blind. However, we are happy to inform you that she has a remarkable sight.
Apart from this, she has also appeared in some amazing films such as “A Fish Story” in 2013 and “Darwin” in 2016. In addition to having a successful acting career, the young woman is a remarkable dancer. She is known to have competed in dance competitions from the age of 6 to 13. Plus, she also a superb singer!
Moreover, she has been in various other films and tv series. In short, Jordyn is a very talented individual, and we can expect several more astonishing performances from her.
Jordyn Negri Net Worth
Negri’s net worth in 2018 was at around 100,000 to 1 million dollars. On the other hand, in the next immediate year, she started earning 1 million to 5 million. However, her net worth might have raised this year. We actually do not know, and we shall update it as soon as we get any pieces of information regarding the matter.
If you are wondering what her annual salary is, we do not have that information! And the topic is still under investigation. Furthermore, she is quite secretive about her financial status, just like all the other celebrities. So, there are not many details that we can provide.
Origins
Birth Date: 21st September 2000
She was born in Toronto, Canada! Her family has always been highly supportive of her. Negri does have siblings. Nevertheless, her family remains a mystery! Negri is quite a secretive person and likes to keep her personal and family life away from the limelight.
As she was born on September 21 of 2000, she is 19 years of age, and hopefully, the remarkable actress is going to turn 20 in a short period of time.
Personal Life
It has been reported that Negri was in a relationship for an entire year. But the current whereabouts of her dating life is a puzzle.