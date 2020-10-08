Joy Allison Taylor is a well-known radio presenter, whose fame has risen with her career with Fox Sports 1. She is currently co-hosting the program The Herd with Colin Cowherd. So, she is the woman in The Herd, as most people prefer to call her.

Joy Taylor Bio

Personal Life

Joy Taylor was born on 17th January 1987, is a second born in a family of four. She was born in Pennsylvania in the USA. Her parents are Anthony and Georgia Taylor. The media personality has one brother, Jason Taylor, who is around 13 years her senior. He was a National Football League Defense end, currently retired.

Interestingly, Taylor is African-French as far as ethnicity is concerned. While her dad is African-American, the mother is Caucasian.

What about school life? Well, Joy pursued a bachelor of arts in Broadcast communications at Barry University. When still in school, she had already started on her career.

Joy Taylor Brother’s Name

Joy Taylor has one brother, Jason Taylor. He was born in 1974, 13 years before Joy was born. He is a successful sportsman, having been a former NFL defense player., worth $25 million in approximation.

Joy Taylor’s Age

Joy Taylor is 33 years old as of now, having been born in early 1987.

Joy Tylor’s Husband’s Name

The beautiful media personality has been formally married to Richard Giannotti. Who is Richard Giannotti? He is a former talented baseball player with an American team.

Anyway, the two were married in 2015 but then divorced precisely one year later.

Why did Joy Taylor and Earl Watson break up?

Joy Taylor and Earl Watson got engaged in September 2018. She showed off her lovely and lustrous diamond ring in her posts.

However, the relationship did not fare well, and they decided to give each other space. In November 2019, they split up. The cause of their break up is not yet clear, but keep up with us for an update.

Career

The TV personality has talent, passion and career in media hosting. To be specific, she has a thing for sports. And good for her, because she is surrounded by sportspeople. From her brother to the men she has dated, she could never ask for better motivation.

Let’s have a look at the TV and radio stations she had a program with;

Zaslow and Joy Show in Miami’s 790 AM the Ticket.

In CBSSports.com, she hosted Fantasy Football Today, then Thursday Night Live.

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed program in Fox Sports 1 TV

The Herd in Fox Sports 1

Joy Taylor’s Net Worth

Joy Taylor is worth 1 million US Dollars. She has been on Fox Sports 1 TV, working as a moderator, then a cohost of the popular The Herd program. Before this, she was in the program Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, where they were with Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless.

Parting Shot

Joy Taylor’s net worth, career, marriage and relationships, all that you need to know is here. Get ahead with the current status of your favorite TV star.