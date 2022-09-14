Those candidates want to show that they’re proficient in the complexities of security technology and Junos OS, the operating system used by SRX Series routers; this is the best path for you. The Juniper Networks Certified Internetwork Expert – Security (JNCIA-SEC) credential is aimed at network administrators with fundamental to intermediate expertise with the Junos operating system for SRX Series devices from Juniper Networks. Your knowledge of security technologies, as well as your knowledge of how to configure and troubleshoot associated systems, are evaluated by this written test.

There are four approvals on this track:

Who should take this course

Individuals studying for the JNCIA-SEC JN0-231 certification examination can get these JN0-231 Juniper dumps.

Aimed at students who wish to show a solid understanding of concepts for Juniper security.

Designed for network engineers and other IT professionals preparing for a future job opportunity and wishing to demonstrate their familiarity with Juniper.

Objectives of JN0-231 Exam:

Appliances in the SRX Series

Recognize high-level ideas and characteristics unique to devices in the SRX Series, Interfaces, Hardware, Initial setup, Movement of traffic/processing of security, vSRX.

Security Objects for the Junos Operating System

Determine the meaning or overall purpose of things such as security zones, screens, addresses, and services, Zones, Screens, and Affiliations/address books.

Security measures

Explain the ideas, advantages, or workings of security policies, Policies based on geographic zones, Global Regulations, firewalls for applications, Integration of safety measures, IPS/IDP, and Built-in Firewall for Users.

Protection Against Complex Network Threats with Juniper

Determine Juniper ATP Cloud’s concepts, advantages, or functioning, General operation, and mechanisms for blocking.

Network Address Translation

Elaborate on the ideas, benefits, and workings of NAT, NAT Origin, Final NAT Destination, and Fixed NAT.

IPsec

Identifying the Concepts, Benefits, and Operation of IPsec Virtual Private Networks (VPNs), Constructing an IPsec Tunnel, Protocol Security (IPsec) Traffic Processing, Site-to-site IPsec VPNs.

JUNOS Secure and Safe Connection

Determine the concepts, advantages, or workings of UTM regarding threat management, Filtering of content, Filtering websites, and Antivirus.

Threat Management

Antispam, Explain how Juniper security solutions can be monitored, reported on, or logged, and provide information on how to resolve issues that arise, J-Web and The Sky Enterprise.

Reporting/Monitoring And Troubleshooting

Junos Director of Space Security.

Detail of the Exam JN0-231

The exam code is JN0-231. It is presented by Pearson VUE. The time for the exam is 90 minutes. It contains 65 multiple-choice questions. You can also prepare free JN0-231 exam sample questions. There is no accreditation Required Before Attempting. As such, the exam is only presented in English. Versions of Software is Version 21.2.0 of the Junos Operating System. The validity of a Juniper certification usually lasts for three years.

A high-level look at everything will help you to pass the JNCIA-Sec exam and earn your certification. The free resources available through Juniper’s Education Services will prepare you for Juniper certification, assist you in making the switch from other forums, and introduce you to cutting-edge Juniper technology. The results of the exam, whether it was passed or failed, are provided immediately after the test has been taken.

Benefits of JN0-231 certificate

You can prove that your organization has advanced knowledge of networking technology. You would have easy and quick solutions to frequent issues. You can observe high levels of output and efficiency—a tremendous raise in your professional profile.

