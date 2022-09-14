Are you an addict? Between 50 to 60% of individuals who engage in recovery get treatment for drug abuse, but they experience relapse. Distinct from popular belief, relapse, also known as recurrence, does not occur randomly. Emotional triggers like grief, stress, and environmental factors like a party or movie that shows substance abuse may have detrimental consequences. These overwhelming issues may make an individual inclined to use the drugs again. But awareness regarding the stages of relapse is necessary so that you can prevent yourself from the consequences.

Experts on substance use at Quest 2 Recovery have contributed to the literature on recovery. They have identified different stages of relapse to assist individuals with substance use by navigating the symptoms. When you know these points, you can locate the same and abstain from substance use, whether drugs or alcohol.

1. Denial

During recovery, the one thing you must bring under discussion is being aware of your addiction. You cannot deny that you have been into drugs or alcohol. Your different lifestyle and priorities must be brought under consideration. Whether an inpatient program or other types of treatment, you must accept it on the first go. Even the slightest hint cannot stay overlooked.

2. Defensiveness and avoidance

During this stage, you must convince yourself not to return to the old habit. Although it is not easy, you have to take responsibility. You must analyze the red flag and try to divert your attention from the earlier situation. All that will add to your depression and anxiety; you must take the chance and ask yourself about the progress. You must be defensive and avoid situations that urge you to return to alcohol and drugs. Try distracting yourself and turn to the activities that help you cope with the situation. Focus on building the mechanism that leads you towards a healthy and happy life. There are subtle signs, which indicate deterioration in individuals.

3. Crisis building

In this stage, you will work on tunnel vision and try to consume your feelings and emotions. Instead of looking at other options, you must look at one solution to the problem. Catastrophizing personal feelings are necessary so that you believe in positivity. Stay away from negative thoughts that would develop minor depression and affect your concentration, mood, and sleep. Although it becomes hard, you have to commit to the changes.

In all these stages, you need the help of an expert specialist. These individuals who know how to get you out of the situation may need strategies and therapies that work wonders. Remember that you have to envision a positive life. The more proactive you are, the better the consequences. It is thus necessary to develop positive thinking and engage in those habits that keep you away from drugs and alcohol. Remember that it is your life, and you must take the responsibility to get back to a healthy and happy stage.

Addiction can ruin your life; therefore, go to experts to eliminate it and improve your life. Without talking to experts, you will not know how to overcome it.