Kate Luyben is a Canadian actress who is very well known for being in the Shanghai Noon and many other movies. The actress was born in Canada on 30 June 1972 and is a very successful actress. Kate is in a relationship with Jim Jefferies, who is also very famous for being an actor, political commentator, comedian, and writer.

They have a son named Hank Jefferies, and their relationship dates back to very long in 2011. She started her career in the Sci-Fi series named File X with other actors like David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Kate Luyben: Facts You Should Know

Notable Work

After her brilliant performance in the File X-The Eerie Cases of the FBI, she got many other roles in other TV Series. Some of the most famous TV series include Two and a Half Men, True Blood, Criminal Minds, Dark Angel, Legit, and others. She improved herself very much and her acting skills over the years.

With each of the TV series, she got famous and came in the eyes of directors of movies. Finally, she received movie offers from directors and started to appear in movies as well. Some of the blockbuster performances of her on the big screen include Unforgettable Steve Carell comedy, Shanghai Noon, The 40-year-old virgin, Intolerable Cruelty, and many others.

She also worked with some of the legends of the industry, such as Jackie Chan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, George Clooney, and others. You will be able to see some of her best performances in the movies.

Some other movies that helped her to impress the audience with acting skills are The Perfect Murder, Road Party, Frankie Go Boom, Franklin & Bash, Misgotten, Eagleheart, The Bears are Gone, My 5 Wives, and many others. She was featured in a lot of movies in the 200-1015 era.

Achievements

She has earned a lot of achievements in her career for brilliant acting skills. The turning point of her life in the movies and TV-series was the Shanghai Noon. This movie helped her get a very good role, and she played the role very well on screen. Critics praised this film for its storyline and very good acting.

The movie also earned over $100 million at the box office. Her love life was as interesting as the movies and her relationship with Jim Jefferies is still very strong. The net worth of this actress is estimated at around $3 million.