Kirsten Kutner: Bio and Other Facts

Kirsten Kutner’s Profession

Kirsten Kutner is an interior designer by profession. She completed her higher education from one of the University of Australia as an interior designer. Later, after her marriage with Greg Norman, she took charge of managing her husband’s company and clothing line. Her husband is a renowned entrepreneur, so he doesn’t own a single industry. His business ranges from frim apparel, sports marketing, real estate, and wine, and Kirsten looks after all these.

Net Worth of Kirsten Kutner

As mentioned earlier, Kirsten Kutner becomes a news sensation after her marriage. Today she had every luxury in her life because of her partner. Although her net worth is still being calculated and we even can’t predict any amount. However, her husband’s net value is worth $400 million. This amount indicates how much lavish lifestyle she might be enjoying.

Does Kirsten Kutner Use Social Media?

Yes! Kirsten Kutner is quite active on her social media networking sites. She frequently uses Instagram, where she has a 6.5k fan following. Here regularly, she shares her pictures and tells about her everyday routine life. Kirsten doesn’t have any Twitter account but has a Facebook page, so if you want, you can follow her there too.

