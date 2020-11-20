Kirsten Kutner

By Shahab
Kirsten Kutner is the wife of the professional Australian entrepreneur and golf player, Greg Norman. The lady is among those women who got famous because of their partner’s name and success. No one knows her, but soon she married Greg, she came into light.

Kirsten Kutner: Bio and Other Facts

Want to know more about Kirsten Kutner? You all want it. Hold on with us and read the remaining post to know interesting facts about Kirsten Greg.

Kirsten Kutner’s Profession

Kirsten Kutner is an interior designer by profession. She completed her higher education from one of the University of Australia as an interior designer. Later, after her marriage with Greg Norman, she took charge of managing her husband’s company and clothing line. Her husband is a renowned entrepreneur, so he doesn’t own a single industry. His business ranges from frim apparel, sports marketing, real estate, and wine, and Kirsten looks after all these.

Net Worth of Kirsten Kutner

As mentioned earlier, Kirsten Kutner becomes a news sensation after her marriage. Today she had every luxury in her life because of her partner. Although her net worth is still being calculated and we even can’t predict any amount. However, her husband’s net value is worth $400 million. This amount indicates how much lavish lifestyle she might be enjoying.

Does Kirsten Kutner Use Social Media?

Yes! Kirsten Kutner is quite active on her social media networking sites. She frequently uses Instagram, where she has a 6.5k fan following. Here regularly, she shares her pictures and tells about her everyday routine life. Kirsten doesn’t have any Twitter account but has a Facebook page, so if you want, you can follow her there too.

Towards the end, we can hope that now you are well-aware of who Kirsten Kutner is. Hopefully, you enjoyed reading about her!

