Kevin Hart is undoubtedly one of the most popular comedians and actors these days, and he has appeared in numerous famous films, like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Central Intelligence.” As a celebrity, Kevin Hart has also experienced his fair share of celebrity impersonations.

However, fans were stunned recently, by a remarkable resemblance between Hart and a TikTok user, named John Bidemi (arabmoney44). In a video posted on TikTok, in October 2020, Bidemi suddenly rose to popularity when fans noticed his striking resemblance to the popular actor-comedian.

Yet, there are still some people questioning whether he actually looks like Kevin Hart or was it the result of using filters? In fact, even Hart himself questioned the authenticity of his doppelganger.

Kevin Hart Look Alike: Is It Real or Fake?

So, does Kevin Hart’s look-alike actually look like him? The answer is, yes, he really does. Aside from the viral TikTok video, Bidemi has since posted numerous videos that proved his striking resemblance to the comedic star.

Hart’s look-alike has even done impressions of the said celebrity on several occasions, entertaining fans everywhere. He has even garnered some fans of his own, after his video went viral.

Of course, even though he has proven that his resemblance to the actor is genuine, some still claim that it’s the result of using filters.

Who Is John Bidemi? – A Closer Look at Kevin Hart’s Look Alike

John Bidemi is a man from Zambia who first rose to fame on the Internet after fans noticed his likeness to Kevin Hart in his TikTok video, which has gone viral. Like Hart, Bidemi has a comical personality, which helps him perfectly mimic the famous actor’s skits and entertain fans.

Bidemi currently works as an environmentalist, and fans can see him doing his job in his first video on the popular video-sharing site, TikTok.

Aside from that, Bidemi is proud to share and celebrate his country, often correcting foreigners about their mispronunciations and misconceptions about his nation on TikTok.

Hart’s Look-Alike Today: What Is John Bidemi Up to These Days?

Although Bidemi enjoys the fame his resemblance to Hart afforded him, he still prefers to live a relatively quiet life, so not much is known besides what he shares on the Internet. He also prefers to focus on his career as an environmentalist, while still entertaining fans at times.

Bidemi has also expressed an interest in meeting his doppelganger one day, although there are currently no concrete plans that indicate it would happen anytime soon.