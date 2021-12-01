If you are looking for new up-and-coming artists in the pop genre, you may have already come across Tony Loya. But, if you haven’t, this article will tell you exactly who he is.

Tony Loya’s Bio

Early Life

Tony Loya is a Mexican- American pop artist who is based in California. He was born on December 25, 2001. Yes, his birthday falls on Christmas day.

Appearance

Tony Loya has typical Mexican features with tanned skin, prominent bone structure, and dark hair color. He has a beard and mustache and often sports a braid with his hair.

His body build is quite petite. But this is understandable given that he is still in his early adulthood.

Most of Tony Loya’s social media photos show him wearing dark-colored outfits. But he is also sometimes photographed looking chic wearing demons and plain white shirts.

Career

Tony Loya is a musician and singer who is an up-and-coming artist in California. Most of his music is in the pop genre, and he is affiliated with the United Masters record label. He used to be part of HP records but left the company sometime in 2020.

Some of his songs include:

Nah, It Ain’t True

El Grenas

Pacas De a Monton

Pin Collector

Enfocate

Loya also has a strong YouTube presence. He has appeared in several vlogs and podcasts of YouTube content creators, such as Diego Dior and RichyyM.

Final Words

Tony Loya is a young artist who is fairly new to the industry. But there is no denying that he has some talent and excellent music. He is also doing well, representing his heritage through his music sung in his mother tongue.

Tony Loya definitely has the potential to be the next big thing. All we can do is watch and see what he does with his career.