Running a successful business is no easy task, especially in the digital age. More than 18% of new private-sector businesses don’t even last a full year.

Luckily, there are key software solutions that can fortify the operational stability of your business. As a business owner, it’s crucial to choose the right combination of tools for your company’s success. Here are the top software solutions every business should consider.

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software

CRM systems help you manage clients by organizing valuable customer information and interactions. It makes understanding your customer’s needs easier.

Whether it’s a small business or a multinational corporation, a CRM will help you manage contacts, sales leads, opportunities, and marketing efforts. Business software providers that offer CRM solutions include Salesforce, HubSpot, and Zoho.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software

An efficient business needs an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system to help manage day-to-day operations. From supply chain management to human resources, ERP software combines essential business tools into a single platform. Look out for software providers like SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft Dynamics for ERP solutions.

Project Management Software

Clear communication and organization are vital for keeping projects on track and teams focused. Project management software is one of the most crucial types of software for effective collaboration between team members.

These software solutions offer features like task management and time tracking to help keep your team on schedule. Popular project management tools include Trello, Asana, and Basecamp.

Product Information Management (PIM) Software

If your business operates online, investing in a platform that integrates e-commerce and PIM capabilities is essential. PIM tools allow you to sync, manage, and distribute key product information like:

Availability

Pricing

SKUs

Options

Descriptions

By using PIM for e-commerce, you can deliver consistent data across multiple channels. This will simplify the shopping experience for customers. Shopify, WooCommerce, and Magento are popular platforms that offer e-commerce and PIM capabilities.

Accounting Software

One of the most critical aspects of running a business is managing finances. Accounting software is essential for keeping track of income, expenses, taxes, and payroll.

You can save time, reduce errors, and stay compliant with legal and taxation requirements. Recommended accounting software providers include QuickBooks, Xero, and FreshBooks.

Marketing Automation Software

These tools offer features like lead generation, email marketing, social media management, and analytics. Tedious roles, such as posting ads, can be automated. As a result, you can focus on more important tasks.

Some of the best marketing automation software include Market, HubSpot, and Pardot.

Human Resources (HR) Management Software

HR management software can simplify tasks like hiring, onboarding, benefits, and training. By investing in the right platform, you’ll reduce the risk of employee-related issues. Leading software providers in the HR industry include BambooHR, Workday, and Gusto.

Try These Key Software Solutions

Every business owner should explore these key software solutions. CRM tools keep track of customers. ERP systems help in your daily grind, as do the ever-essential PIM tools for online businesses.

All these tools are built to support you! Making smart software choices helps your business succeed. Dive into more advice in our tech section.