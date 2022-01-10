Killua is mostly a popular name in the Japanese manga series. He’s Gon’s best friend in the series. His full name is Killua Zoldyck.

The character of Killua is pretty mysterious. Sometimes, you’ll feel he is a hero. And sometimes, you’ll think he’s the main villain.

Killua Pfp

Different Character

Initially, he’s introduced as a naughty boy whose head is full of bad ideas. He would show rude behavior to older humans and unknown people.

Fighting And Killing Techniques

Killua is known as the best-skilled assassin in the whole history of the Zoldycks. He learned Zoldyck training before becoming three years old. He also mastered many killing techniques.

He had joined in martial arts tournaments at the age of six years. The game of darts was learned at the age of seven.

Character Change

However, his family thought he didn’t have the real assassin character. So, they injected a needle into his head. This leads to remodeling his character.

A significant change appeared in his body. Extensive electrical shocks didn’t cause harm to him. He could do even vigorous armed and unarmed fighting. The young hunter also learned stealth techniques.

Unbelievable Power

Surprisingly, piloting automobiles and airships would be a piece of cake for him. He could walk without any sound. The young character would be able to sense everything while sleeping.

In the Hunter X Hunter anime series, he’s known as the smartest character. He was capable of handling stressful situations effectively.

The hunter was only 12 years of age. But he could act like an adult. After all, he was an assassin in the past.

Ambivert

In the past, he’s an overconfident person. But over time, he’s become humble and mature. This small boy has a bashful character. His ambivert attitude prevents him from befriending anyone willingly.

Conclusion

Overall, Killua is also a straightforward person. Sweet talking doesn’t go with his way. This makes him highly adorable among his fans.