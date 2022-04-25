Gone are the days when people wasted hours walking around the neighborhood looking for a property to buy or rent. Currently, 90% of consumers looking for a property do so online. With smartphones, there is no denying that it is the fastest way to find what we want. However, you can have an excellent description of the property on your website, but the photos delight the visitor.

In the modern consumer’s purchase journey, you need to surprise, convey emotions, and make people feel connected to the property somehow. Moreover, how do you do it? It is through good photographs and audio-visuals.

Hire a professional

The good news is that you can take the pictures on your smartphone, edit them, and put them on your website. It is an easy and cost-free option. Do you think it will work? Would you consider a premium apartment based on some intelligent phone clicks, or do you prefer to see the HD images of the property from each corner? Think like a buyer.

An image has the power to convey all the information that you cannot express in words. Nothing prevents you from doing it, but you are not a professional. Only an experienced real estate photography company knows the importance of these images. If you are looking for an even greater differential in promoting your properties, take the opportunity to get to know Top Snap.

How do you take charming pictures?

Take care of the lighting

Prefer to take pictures of the property on sunny days, when the light from outside fills the environment. Photos were taken at night, compromising the quality of the final image. For environments where the lighting is not so good, take lighting equipment that can convey the message you want to get. It is just not worth fooling the potential customer.

Camera quality

Not always, a photo taken with a smartphone will be ideal for presenting a property. Choose a camera with good resolution, semi-professional or professional. If you are not good at taking pictures, the best thing is to hire a photographer who can value real estate and reflect the importance of photography in your market. Paying a specialist to carry out this activity is preferable to losing a sale. Be careful with the framing of the images.

Think of scenarios

Instead of thinking of isolated and meaningless photos, imagine scenarios. You can take pictures of the front of the house, adding value with a sample of the garden or playground. To increase consumer interest in the property, take photos showing the neighborhood. Playgrounds, squares, shops, schools, and outdoor gyms value your property for the comfort and convenience they bring to residents.

Go beyond images

Photographs are already a good part of winning the hearts of your potential customers. Nevertheless, videos are already gaining a lot of space. 92% of people who visit a website searching for a property and watching a video have a real purchase intention after viewing it. Another advantage of videos is that you can easily share them on other platforms.