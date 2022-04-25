While hoteling software, or scheduling software, is often used for business activities, you can also make it work in a large variety of other settings such as schools. The software is especially helpful when it is used for extracurricular events and activities.

Schools have a whole range of activities that fall under the classification of “extracurricular.” These activities can include sports practice, parent-teacher meetings, after-school club meetings, and school dances.

That’s why technology like scheduling software for schools , when used for extracurricular events, is both useful and practical. Not only does it prevent students or parents from missing planned activities or meetings, it helps school administrators keep current on what is going on and gives them the info needed for planning future events.

How Scheduling Software is Set Up

You can use extracurricular management software (EMS) for scheduling along with learning scheduling software (LSS) for more insight about your school’s activities overall. The idea behind the installation of an EMS system relates to extracurricular calendars and student and extracurricular staff management and planning. Everything can be observed and reviewed in real time.

You can also use the software by integrating it with a student information system (SIS). The company you choose to design your program should be able to provide a responsive design – one that works well on the equipment students like – smartphones and mobile devices.

Ways to Use the Software for After-School Events

Below are ways you can use scheduling software to simplify things at your school.

1. Maintain Your School’s Extracurricular Calendar

Your scheduling software for extracurricular use can be designed to give students, educators, and parents a quick overview of a calendar highlighting extracurricular activities. Students can use this calendar to schedule sports practices or after-school club activities.

2. Keep Track of the Fees Assessed and Due for Extracurricular Activities

You can also use extracurricular scheduling software to keep track of extracurricular costs and their payment due dates. Link it to accounting software so you can get a quick overview of what payments are due and what payments have been made.

3. Set Up Scheduling so Students Can Calendar Sports Practices

Students can use scheduling to calendar sports practices and stay current on the activities.

4. Use Scheduling to Book Club Meetings and Events

You can use scheduling for after-school clubs to book meeting spaces. Students can also use scheduling to let people in their club know if they’ll be attending a planned meeting or club event.

5. Use Scheduling Software for Club Projects

The use of scheduling software can also be used to plan club projects and meet certain milestones. For example, if you’re involved in club work that involves volunteering or specific tasks, you can use scheduling to set up times for the related tasks.

6. Book Parent-Teacher Meetings

Schools can also use scheduling software to book parent-teacher meetings. Doing so will prevent missed appointments or misunderstandings.

7. Plan Dances More Easily

You can also use scheduling software to plan school dances. Students can add the activity to their calendars or organizers can use the software to book a site for the dance.

Add to Your School’s “Team Spirit” – Install Scheduling Software to Book and Keep Track of Extracurricular Events

When you use scheduling software in schools, you can build a stronger interest in after-school activities. Not only does the software make planning an easier task, it also keeps educators, students, and parents updated on school-related functions and events.