Lex Fridman Wikipedia

Known in the US as Lex Fridman and as Alexia Fedotov in Russia, Lex was born August 15, 1986. The young Professor had two nationalities, American and Russian. But for the records, he was born in Moscow, Russia.

Lex Fridman’s Wiki

Lex Fridman is a product of Drexel University with a bachelor of science and a Master of science. He diverted to Computer science for his Ph.D. in the same institution. And as of 2019, Lex Fridman’s net worth was $1.2 million.

He’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a weight of 171lbs. Another interesting fact about the young professional is his blue eyeballs and dark brown hair.

Nothing has been on the records in regard to his mother, but his father’s name is Alexander Fridman, and he was a Plasma Physicist. He also has an older brother with the name Gregory Fridman, the CEO of AAPlasma LLC. At the time of this writing, Lex Fridman is apparently single and have no kids.

We gathered that the Fridmans lost most of their relatives to World War 2, thus drastically reduced their family population.

In 2015, he started his career as a researcher for Google. He quits months later and joins MIT, where he currently works as a research scientist. Additionally, he runs a private YouTube channel that has over 93,000 subscribers and frequently uploads content on artificial intelligence, feels learning, and self-driving automobiles.

Some of his research work is;

Active Authentication on Mobile Devices

MIT Autonomous Vehicle Technology Study.

Arguing Machines: Human Supervision of Black Box AI Systems.

Human-Centered Autonomous Vehicle Systems.

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries and Autopilot Mileage Statistics.

Cognitive Load Estimation in the Wild.

Human Side of Tesla Autopilot: Exploration of Functional Vigilance.

Driver Gaze Region Estimation without Use of Eye Movement.

Lex loves to play the guitar, and he’s often seen doing so in his free time. This also explains his love for the guitarist, Jimi Hendrix. Here’s the catch. The brainy American Russian is also a sporty person. When asked about his favorite sports, he made mention of Jiu-Jitsu and wrestling. His Instagram account unveils his love for physical fitness.

We all do have a favorite, don’t we? The scientist has Robert Redford to be his favorite actor and Johny Cash as his favorite singer. His favorite bands are The Rolling Stones, dire Straits, The Beetles, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Dogs!!! Yes, Lex Fridman loves dogs, and he has one for himself.