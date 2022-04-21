As the capital of Georgia, Atlanta is a bustling city with a lot to offer. From its rich history and culture to its modern amenities and attractions, there is something for everyone. A rapidly growing city, and with a reasonable cost of living in Atlanta and with that comes new neighborhoods popping up all over the place.

With several options to choose from, you will find the perfect place to call home. If you plan to move to Atlanta in the next few years or are just curious about what areas are worth exploring, this blog post is for you! We will look at 10 of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta in 2022. So whether you are looking for suburban living, urban excitement, or something in between, read on to find out which is right for you!

The best eight neighborhoods in Atlanta in 2022

1. Midtown

Most of the changes in this town are happening in the residential sector, where several new high-rise apartments and condo buildings are coming. This will change the skyline and make Midtown a more desirable place to live. In terms of commercial development, a few new office towers are coming, but the essential change is the proposed expansion of the Georgia Aquarium. As a result, Midtown is becoming an increasingly vibrant and diverse neighborhood in Atlanta.

2. Buckhead

Buckhead is a thriving neighborhood with a rich history and a bright future. Located in the heart of Atlanta, Buckhead is home to some of the best shopping, dining, and nightlife. The area is well-known for its beautiful parks, green spaces, and excellent schools. In recent years, Buckhead underwent a major transformation, with new high-rise buildings and luxury apartments springing up all over the neighborhood. As a result, Buckhead has become one of the most desirable places to live in Atlanta.

3. Decatur

This neighborhood is known for its small-town feel and family-friendly atmosphere. It is also home to some of the best public schools. It is a vibrant and thriving neighborhood in Atlanta. The area will be home to diverse residents, including families, young professionals, and retirees, in 2022. There is a lot to do in the neighborhood, from shopping and dining to parks and recreation. The area is also well-connected, with excellent public transportation options and a convenient location near major highways.

4. Inman Park

If you are looking for a neighborhood full of character and history, you will love Inman Park. This neighborhood was one of the first planned communities in Atlanta, and it is filled with beautiful Victorian homes. It is also home to some of the best restaurants in the city, so you will never go hungry here. It is also known for the best parks and recreation facilities in Atlanta.

5. Old Fourth Ward

This area is well-known for its vibrant nightlife, diverse restaurants, and unique shops. There are several housing options, from luxury apartments to single-family homes. The Old Fourth Ward is a safe and welcoming place for all residents, with plenty of green space and ample opportunities for socializing and recreation. This thriving community is an excellent place to live, work, and raise a family.

6. Virginia-Highland

Virginia-Highland is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Atlanta, and it is only getting more popular. In recent years, the area has seen a surge in new businesses and residents, and it is expected to continue in the coming years. Thanks to its central location and charming character, Virginia-Highland is an increasingly popular destination for young professionals, families, and empty-nesters alike. The neighborhood is also home to many parks and green spaces, making it a desirable place to live for those who enjoy the outdoors.

7. Westside

The neighborhood of Westside in Atlanta is a thriving community with a vibrant economy and a diverse population. The area is known for its eclectic mix of shops and restaurants and its lively nightlife. Westside is also home to several new residential developments, providing residents with plenty of options for housing. The community is well-connected, with easy access to public transportation and major highways. In short, Westside will be an exciting and desirable place to live in 2022.

8. East Atlanta Village

East Atlanta Village is a neighborhood in Atlanta known for its eclectic shops, unique restaurants, and lively nightlife. Today, East Atlanta Village is home to a diverse population of residents, many of whom are artists, musicians, and young professionals. In recent years, the neighborhood has undergone significant gentrification. New developments like higher-priced apartments and trendy businesses are introduced in the area. East Atlanta Village remains a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

Each neighborhood is ranked depending on six factors: population growth, job growth, median income, home value appreciation, rental rates, and Walk Score. The most exciting thing about these rankings? They could change by 2022 as new developments crop up and more people move into the city.

If you are looking for rental rooms in Atlanta, the first option is a cozy room in a shared apartment. You will have your own private space, but you will also be able to enjoy the company of your roommates in Atlanta. This is a great option for those who want the best of both worlds. Finally, rental houses are a great choice as you can get closer to the local culture and enjoy the homemade cuisines.