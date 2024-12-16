For healthcare workers who want a change, taking locum tenens assignments can be a great idea. Not only can they choose their own schedule and pick assignments that fit them better, but they also have the opportunity to take on international assignments, too. Locum tenens can provide healthcare workers with the opportunity to travel far for work, allowing them to visit new places and try out new career paths.

Tons of International Opportunities Exist

For those who are looking for medical locum tenens assignments, there are actually plenty of international opportunities. While it is possible to use locum tenens to try out different cities around the US, it’s not necessary to stay in the US for work. For those who love traveling or who want to try out living in different places, international opportunities can be a great option. With a variety of places to choose from, those who want to travel can have the chance to see many different new places they’ve never visited before.

Assignments Range in Length

Going overseas doesn’t automatically mean a longer assignment. Most assignments are up to two years, but there are some that can be longer and some that will be much shorter. Pay attention to the length of the assignment before making a decision, as some people may prefer shorter assignments and being able to travel more while others may prefer longer assignments to really get to know the new area.

Many Assignments Include Vacation Time

It’s not work all the time. Many international assignments offer a better work-life balance. On top of that, many of the international assignments provide generous vacation times for locum tenens workers. This means there is the opportunity to really get to know the new area. Locum tenens workers on an international assignment can plan a staycation to see the area or travel to nearby areas and enjoy their time off.

It’s Possible to Make a Difference

It is possible to make a difference with international assignments. Locum tenens workers won’t just be working in major cities helping local doctors. They can end up working in more rural locations, where they can do quite a bit of good helping out the local population and providing the necessary medical services. Check the exact location and facility before accepting an assignment to see how it is possible to make a bigger difference and get to help more people.

There is a Lot to Consider Before Accepting

Although international assignments have a ton to offer, it is important to consider them carefully before accepting the assignment. Travel funds and housing may be provided, but it is still necessary to consider how to move belongings overseas for the assignment and how to get them back at the end. It’s also a good idea to look into the requirements for an overseas assignment, as it can take a few months to get everything done and be ready to go.

If you’re ready for a change, how about moving and trying a location far away? With locum tenens, there are plenty of international opportunities available, so you could try out new careers and other locations, as well as expand your career opportunities. If you’re ready to travel, check out the international assignments today to find the right fit.