Nearly 70 million Americans are interested in buying vehicles and restoring them to their former glory. Of course, it’s just a pipe dream for most. Only a fraction of those who are interested this type of project actually get to follow through with it. If you’re ready to find a project car and jump headlong into your restoration dreams, it’s important to approach a project like this in the right way. Read on to learn more about getting started on a project car and hopefully seeing its restoration through to completion.

Finding a Car

One of the first steps to take is finding the right car for your project. People go about this in different ways. Some seek out vehicles that hold special meaning to them, such as one their parents had as teenagers or one they wish they had themselves as teenagers. Maybe you’re looking for a muscle car or an antique truck with a distinct body style you’re particularly fond of. Consider choosing a vehicle that you’re passionate about. That’ll make you more likely to see the project through to the end. You’ll also enjoy the work you put into it more, and you’ll be more excited about the fruits of your labor.

Having said that, passion is only one piece of the puzzle. Research the vehicles you’re thinking about restoring. Find out how difficult getting parts for them might be or whether you’ll be able to get parts at all. You can take measures like contacting Sir Car Part to get a better idea of parts availability. Be sure to think about how much work will go into the vehicle you buy as well. For those who are old pros at mechanic and restoration work, this isn’t much of a problem. If this is your first project, though, finding a vehicle that requires as little work as possible is recommended. You can ease into more complicated projects as your skills and knowledge grow.

Setting a Budget

Setting a budget is also an important part of the process, and sticking to that budget is even more crucial. As many restorers can tell you, it’s not hard to let a project like this take over your finances. Finding a vehicle at the right price that isn’t going to require a great deal of work or a lot of replacement parts can help you keep your spending under control. For many people, though, the cost still gets out of hand, forcing them to abandon the project long before it’s actually finished.

Keep in mind that the price of the project car itself isn’t the only factor to consider. All the parts you’ll need to restore it factor into the equation as well. If you’ll need to send certain parts to professionals for restoration work, that’ll further drive up the cost. Any tools you’ll need for the project that you don’t already have will come into play too. Think about the long-term costs and extra expenses to help keep spending in check and ensure you ultimately get more out of the project than you put into it.

Deciding How Much Time You Can Put Into the Project

Think about how much time you’ll be able to put into the project as well. When it comes to restoring a vehicle, you can’t expect immediate gratification. If you’re like most people, though, you don’t necessarily want to spend decades working on it, either. Choosing a simpler project that doesn’t require a great deal of work and that won’t leaving you waiting weeks for parts to come in will help here.

At the same time, consider whether you’ll be able to work on the car every day, only on the weekends, or only on occasion. Think about how long it will take you to finish the project at that pace. If the project takes too long, you may lose interest. You may even end up selling the partially restored vehicle for far less money than you’ve invested in it.

Picking Your Perfect Project Car

Restoring a vehicle can bring you a great deal of personal satisfaction whether it’s an everyday driver or a show car. If you finish the project, you’ll have plenty to show for your work, and you’ll most likely have a showpiece that’s worth more than the sum of its parts. That being said, restoring a vehicle can also be stressful and expensive. Choose your project car carefully. Set a budget and stick to it no matter how difficult that may be. Decide how much time you can put into the project, and pick a vehicle accordingly. Those measures will help you to find the perfect project car and get the results you’re hoping for.