Mackenzie Jones, more popularly known as Mackzjones, is an American social media star who first rose to fame and became viral on the short-video platform, TikTok.

She’s also well-known on other social media platforms, like Instagram, where she has gained quite a massive following over the years. As a social media personality, Mackzjones is known for posting numerous fun and exciting content, and her beauty has captured the attention of a worldwide audience.

She currently has hundreds of thousands of followers on various social media platforms and regularly posts content for her followers, some of whom are accessible only through premium membership.

Mackzjones’ Bio

Early Life and Educational Background

Not much is known about Mackzjones before she became a famous social media personality, only that she was born on May 17, 2002, in the United States.

The identities of her parents are also unknown, and she has not divulged any other information about her family, including whether she has siblings. She has also kept mum about any information regarding her love life, preferring to separate her online life from her offline one.

Aside from her early life and family, the TikTok star also hasn’t disclosed anything specific about her educational background. However, most agree that she might be currently in high school, given her age.

Physical Appearance of Mackzjones

She is known for having a petite frame, standing at the height of 4 feet 10 inches, and weighing approximately 121 lbs.

She has a slim and fit figure, which she proudly shows off on her various accounts, such as Instagram and TikTok. Her other notable physical traits are her long dark-brown hair and striking blue eyes.

Where She Is on Social Media

Mackzjones became an instant hit among a global audience on the social media platform, TikTok, where she posts different short videos for her followers.

Her content revolves mainly around dance, comedic, and lip-sync videos, and her striking appearance and self-expression on the platform have garnered much attention among her fans. In fact, she has received over 100,000 likes and has thousands of followers on the said platform.

Apart from TikTok, Mackzjones also enjoys immense popularity on Instagram, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers. She has two accounts on the platform; the first was created in 2019, while the second, a year after, in 2020.

The social media star typically posts pictures of herself on Instagram, all of which have thousands of likes. She also has a verified account on the platform OnlyFans, where fans can access her premium content.

As a Social Media Star

Despite her rise to fame online, Mackzjones is known to be relatively interactive with her fans. She has even started conversations with her fans on the popular online platform, Reddit.

Aside from that, Mackzjones announced on Instagram, in July 2020 that she has partnered with a photographer named Anthony, who goes by the handle “portsbyant” on the said social media platform.