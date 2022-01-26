A beautifully wrapped gift speaks of your special attitude and attention and is guaranteed to bring joy!

There are many materials and decor elements that will help not only to marvelously wrap your gift, turning it into a real work of art. There are plenty of ideas: craft paper, handmade boxes, walnut shells, multi-colored threads, buttons, photographs, ribbons, beautiful ready-made pull bows like these https://balloons.online/balloon-accessories/pull-bows/ — and even your favorite balloons!

Here, we want to share with you the top 5 ideas for wrapping any gift!

A gift in a balloon

Such an item is called a “surprise balloon”, and it is very popular today both in the field of event decor and in creating unique gifts.

There are three steps to make it:

Place the gift inside the ball. You will need the balloon, a neck from an ordinary plastic bottle, scissors, a gift, a pump, and decorative elements. To put a big gift (for example, a teddy bear) into the ball, you will need a bucket, a lid, and a plastic pipe inserted into it. First, make two small holes in the lid and seal them with tape. Next, take a large balloon and a pump. Put a DIY plug on the pump tip: its size should match the size of the tube.

Fill the balloon with air.

Now, decorate your ball. You can use anything: ribbons, beads, beads, stickers, flowers, and more.

Box

If you want to make the kids crazy about your gift, then you can turn any bright box into a “monster” by adding eyes, teeth, and even a tongue.

You can also pack a gift so that part of it becomes an element of packaging. To do this, you need to make holes in the box to make the elements of the gift visible.

You can even make a paper house: cut out a base from a large sheet of thick paper or cardboard and make the house out of it using glue. Even ordinary homemade cookies presented in such a box will become a special gift!

Kraft paper packaging

This is one of the most stylish, affordable, and simple gifts wrapping options. Also, kraft paper is an excellent background for attaching various décor elements:

Multi-colored ribbons are a traditional gift decoration, they look bright and are great for creating beautiful knots and bows.

Photos and pictures, and even cute magazine clippings are perfect for decorating gift wraps.

Film bow: movie lovers and photographers will definitely appreciate this gift. Even an ordinary newspaper used as wrapping paper looks quite unusual!

Feathers also look great as a décor option. You can use real feathers or cut them out of colored or white paper.

Buttons are another cute idea. String multi-colored buttons on a thread and stick them on a wrapper or simply fix a big button to a festive bow on your package!

Also, you can decorate the gift with flags made of colored paper or fabric by gluing them to the twine and fixing the twine to the package.

Furoshiki gift wrapping

These cute textile knots came to us from Japan. “Furoshiki” are square pieces of cloth for carrying various items used in Japanese baths. Today, by analogy with Japanese “bath rugs”, people similarly wrap gifts using bright textiles with patterns.

Walnut shell box

This one will make everyone crazy! This one is the best option for tiny presents like, for example, an engagement ring. Peel two halves of the walnut shell, use a little glue, glitter, and ribbon — and the amazing tiny gift box is ready!